I am slightly ashamed to say that my childhood dog was a total walking stereotype. His number one favorite pastime was simply hunting down the neighbor's cats, and mercilessly stalking them until they were stuck in a tree somewhere. A typical cat chaser. The sad part is that this is relatively normal. Cats and dogs are known for their inability to get along, and honestly, I wish they could just set aside their differences. However, these tweets about a dog petting a cat are totally earth-shattering, and the internet is totally swooning over their unlikely friendship. I, for one, am so proud of them. Seriously, my heart can hardly take it.

On Friday, Dec. 28, Twitter user @jor_nicole4 (full name Jordan Ireland) tweeted something the internet could hardly fathom: a video of Ireland's dog, Maggi, apparently petting her cat, Pumpkin. The fabulous feline then proceeded to give the loving pupper what looked like a full-on genuine hug. Nope — I'm not kidding — and to be completely honest, it was one of the most beautiful things I've seen in quite a while. Regardless, take a second to check out the original video below. You will definitely be glad you did.

RIGHT? I am totally and utterly obsessed with the two of them. Major household goals.

And it looks like Twitter is loving the two furry pals, too. In fact, to Ireland's surprise, this video became a total internet sensation overnight. According to the pet owner's Twitter, the original video of her two pets "blew up way more than [she] expected." The internet was totally floored by this highly unusual friendship, and TBH, I can totally see where they're coming from. Check out their shocked and admiring responses, below.

Some, on the other hand, couldn't help but hypothesize why and how this kind of thing could have happened. I mean, this really doesn't happen every day, you know.

And finally, others couldn't help but post pictures and videos of their own pets loving the heck out of each other. UGH I seriously cannot take this much wholesome love right now. It's simply too much.

Wow. Anyway, it looks like this isn't particularly unusual within Ireland's household. In fact, Ireland proceeded to post yet another video of the two pets cuddling. Like, apparently, they do this kind of thing all the time.

EEK. I have melted into a literal puddle.

My mind is blown. I didn't think it was possible, but Ireland definitely proved me wrong. Cats and dogs can — in fact — set aside their differences, and work to make the world a better place side-by-side. This comes as a total shock, but apparently, it's actually possible to teach your pets how to love, so I guess it was just solid pet parenting on Ireland's part. Anyway, this totally made my day, and Jordan, please continue posting videos of Maggi and Pumpkin. The world definitely needs more of these.