Editor's Note: This article was updated on Nov. 4, following calls from CNN, NBC, ABC, Fox, and AP Politics declaring Texas went to President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, keeping the state red.

The 2020 presidential election is finally here, and people across the country are tuned into every ballot that's counted. In Texas, polling places closed around 7 and 8 p.m. local time on Election Day, and as the votes rolled in, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took the early lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump. While the state had yet to be called for either candidate as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, people on Twitter couldn't help but take matters into their own hands in an attempt to manifest Texas turning blue. These tweets about a blue Texas in the 2020 election will give hope for the future of the state during an otherwise anxiety-ridden election night that's carried over into the next day.

However, as much as Twitter users tried to manifest a blue Hail Mary for Texas, as the night went on, the count appeared to turn in Trump's favor. Several major news networks, including CNN, Fox, NBC, ABC and AP Politics, have called the Texas race in favor of President Trump, projecting him to win the state as of Wednesday, Nov. 4. Given the sheer size and population of the Southern state, this is large puzzle piece in the Electoral College.

Texas, which holds a whopping 38 electoral votes, went red in the 2016 presidential election, with 52.2% of the ballots casted for Donald Trump. It was no surprise — Texas has gone red in every presidential election over the past 40 years. The last time Texas went blue during a presidential election was in 1976, when Jimmy Carter beat incumbent Republican Gerald Ford. However, Texas is expected to swing blue again sooner rather than later, thanks to the "big five" counties in the state leaning more and more Democrat.

In 2020, that swing was apparent early on, even if it was short-lived. During the first few hours of votes rolling in from the Lone Star State, Biden was in the lead. It was really something to see a big, blue Texas outline on Election Day projection maps. Twitter took notice, and some people sounded ready to sell their souls to keep the state blue.

Some people voiced the wild things they'd do to see Texas go blue during the 2020 presidential election.

Others tried to manifest the state into turning blue in hilarious ways, like pretending to hypnotize the state, or by saying "Texas blue" a million times and just hoping it would stick.

Other Twitter users couldn't help but just rejoice over the early-in-the-night flip in colors, however fleeting it was.

As of Nov. 4, there's still a lot up in the air in the 2020 presidential election and no clear winner has reached the needed number of electoral votes to take the presidency. Although Texas did not flip blue this election, you never know what the future holds.