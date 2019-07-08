Adulting is hard, and instant ramen is one of my go-to guilty pleasures for when the weekday scaries have been real and all I want is a bowl of savory noodles. Still, boiling a pot of water on the stove to actually cook the ramen can be an extra hassle if I'm about to leave my house or if I'm at the office, which is why I'm so stoked about a new offering in the instant ramen family. If you're looking to satisfy your noodle cravings with no extra dirty dishes and stovetop cooking needed, these Top Ramen microwaveable bowls are now available for the ultimate on-the-go meal.

On Monday, July 8, Nissin Foods (the parent company behind the Top Ramen you know and love) announced that they will be rolling out Top Ramen Bowls just in time for patio season. Let's be real: No one has time to stand around and make ramen at the stovetop, then sit down to let it cool and eat it during the summer months, let alone wash all the pots, dishes, and silverware after your meal. During the warmer months, I'm all about convenience, flavor, and ease, which is why the brand's newest lineup of ramen bowls couldn't come at a better time.

Here's the deal. Unlike the company's traditional noodle packages, Nissin Food's Top Ramen Bowls come ready to be popped in a microwave for just three minutes. This makes them a great quick and easy meal for when you don't have access to a full kitchen, i.e. if you're camping and want to use your RV's microwave, if you're in a dorm room or at work, or if you're at a hotel and don't want to go out for a lengthy and expensive lunch or dinner.

Courtesy of Nissin Foods

If you're a fan of Top Ramen, you'll recognize the flavors, which are the traditional seasonings from the OG noodles "with no added MSG and a reduced sodium content," according to press materials. Those three flavors are Chicken, Shrimp, and Soy Sauce, the latter which is one of the company's two vegetarian flavors. Each bowl comes pre-made with a combination of veggies like carrots, corn, red bell peppers, and green onions to further enhance your meal.

Courtesy of Nissin Foods

According to press materials, you also have the option of adding a packet of garlic sauce for your shrimp noodles, sesame oil for your soy sauce noodles, and teriyaki sauce for the chicken if you're really looking to pump up your tastebuds.

Courtesy of Nissin Foods

The best part is that the extra convenience of an on-the-go meal won't put a dent in your summer budget, as these Top Ramen Bowls will be retailing for just 99 cents at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, ShopRite, Weis, and Dollar General stores. For even more ease, you can simply get your noodles delivered straight to your doorstep by ordering them on Amazon.

Summer is all about making the most of your patio season time, so I'd definitely check out these on-the-go goodies on your next grocery store run.