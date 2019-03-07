On Wednesday, March 6, Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook both attended a American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White house, but despite their proximity to each other (and each other's name tags) at the table, Trump couldn't seem to remember Tim Cook's full name. In various videos posted to Twitter, the president seems to confuse Tim Cook with his brand, Apple. These hilarious "Tim Apple" memes about Donald Trump and Tim Cook highlight and poke fun at the mix-up.

Trump participated in Wednesday's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House where he was joined by Ivanka Trump, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Mayor Vi Lyles of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. In a statement near the end of the meeting thanking the Apple CEO for his investment in the United States, Trump seemed to confuse Cook's last name for what is actually the name of his company, and Trump called him "Tim Apple."

Here's his full statement, per a White House transcript:

And we’re going to be opening up the labor forces, because we have to. We have so many companies coming. People like Tim, you’re expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to right from the beginning. I used to say, 'Tim, you got to start doing it over here.' And you really have. I mean, you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim — Apple.

Elite Daily reached out the White House for comment on the mix-up, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The mix-up was also caught on video which shows Cook calmly nodding when Trump calls him "Tim Apple."

Needless to say, Twitter exploded with memes and reactions to the mix-up. Twitter user @kalebhorton wrote, "Calling Tim Cook Tim Apple to his face is my version of the American dream. I want to look Bill Gates in the eye and call him Jim Microsoft."

Another Twitter user, @matthaig1, expanded the mishap and wrote, "'Sorry Tim Apple, gotta go. I have an important meeting with Jeff Amazon and Kevin Instagram.'"

Here are some more hilarious memes about the mix-up. Of course, shouting Trump made an appearance.

Have you heard of "Bill Microsoft", "Elon Tesla," "Ben Electricity," and "George America?" TBH, I'm very grateful to these memes if not only for providing the best nickname ever for George Washington.

Some of Trump's other famous odd misspellings made their way into the meme treatment.

Tim Cook isn't the only person whose name has been botched by Trump. Last year, Trump made a similar mistake when he called Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin, Marillyn Lockheed, per Business Insider. While Trump at least got one part of Cook and Hewson's names right, he has a record of completely butchering other names like when he said Beyoncé's name incorrectly, calling her something closer to Beyonce-ee or when he mispronounced California Senator Kamala Harris' name, calling her "Kameela."

While the president makes plenty of correctly pronounced statements that you might not agree with, his latest occurrence of confusing Tim Cook's last name with the company he's in charge of seems to be simple mix-up. Thankfully, it's perfect fodder for some of the best memes I've seen in a while.