There's no doubt that the TikTok takeover of 2020 is real. With the rising fame of TikTokers like Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson, and Addison Rae Eastering, also came a lot of unnecessary backlash that brought attention to how cruel people on the internet can be. Celebs are no strangers to criticism — especially when it comes to online bullying — and that's what makes these TikTokers' quotes about body shaming so powerful.

Since many of today's most popular TikTokers are still in their late teens, they don't know a world without social media. While the pressures of social media were not new to them, as their fame took off,, it amplified those pressures, opening the doors for trolls and strangers to spread hate about their bodies for no good reason at all. Luckily for fans, the D'Amelio sisters, Hudson, and Easterling have all spoken out about body shaming in hopes to help put an end to online bullying.

It's often hard for anyone to speak up for themselves, so when it comes to these TikTokers who have spoken out about body shaming, they have likely inspired their fanbase to not stand for online bullying. With powerful messages about self-acceptance, these social media celebs are truly changing the game, so prepare to feel inspired when you read their quotes below.

Charli D'Amelio

Charli catapulted to fame in 2020, practically becoming the face of TikTok. While her fanbase, which includes more than 71 million followers on TikTok and 23 million on Instagram, adores her, she's also come under a lot of scrutiny since gaining so much popularity.

On April 27, Charli spoke out about people's rude comments about her weight. "STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY!" she tweeted. "It’s not your place to tell me if i’m losing weight or gaining weight."

Charli's message wasn't just on behalf of herself, either. "Why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down," she continued. "I’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to -it’s never okay and I feel like I really needed to say that i love you all but please stop!"

Addison Rae Easterling

Easterling, like Charli, addressed the constant body shaming she receives after seeing some not-so-nice tweets about her figure.

"I’ve seen 5-10 tweets & tiktoks today talking negatively about my body and weight," she tweeted on April 24. "It makes me feel insecure, but luckily i’m looking at it in a different light. i’ve been very motivated to start eating better and working out everyday to become the healthiest version of myself!"

Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson

On March 25, Hudson addressed the ongoing body shaming he's gotten all his life, proving it's not just women TikTok stars who deal with the negative comments.

"I’ve been body shamed ever since i was a little boy," he captioned an Instagram post. "I grew up hating everything about the way i looked. i was bullied and made fun of ever since i was in middle school for my physical appearance. i was told to eat, i was told that i looked like bones, or that i was a twig."

Dixie D'Amelio:

On March 26, Dixie opened up about dealing with constant backlash about her looks and hoped that her message would also help fans dealing with body image issues.

"A persons opinion is their own opinion, I can’t change what they think about me but body shaming is something that so many people deal with and i struggled with for a long time," she tweeted. "I finally know that I can’t change myself to make everyone happy."

She added: "But for people reading comments and think that being 'too' big or too small changes their overall 'rate' is not healthy. Self-love and self confidence are so important because you cannot control what other people think or say."

Chris Romero:

Romero spoke out on behalf of TikToker Madi Monroe, who received backlash for posting bikini pictures while on vacation in the Bahamas with other members of the Hype House.

"Body shaming IS NOT COOL," Romero tweeted on March 5. "Just let us be comfortable in our bodies FOR ONCE :(."