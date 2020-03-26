Social media star star Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson exudes so much confidence on TikTok. It's where he can be found busting a move for his 17 million followers on the regs. He also fills his Instagram with photos of himself living his best life. Though, every once in a while, he deviates from his lighthearted content to get real with his followers about bullying. Chase Hudson's quotes about being body-shamed send an important message.

In a March 25 Instagram post, Hudson revealed some of the hurtful remarks made about his appearance. "I’ve been body shamed ever since i was a little boy," he wrote under a greyscale portrait. "I grew up hating everything about the way i looked. i was bullied and made fun of ever since i was in middle school for my physical appearance. i was told to eat, i was told that i looked like bones, or that i was a twig."

He went on to let his friends and followers know they don't have to deal with bullies on their own.

"This message goes out to all of the people that struggle with body shame to let you know that you are not alone. Check out http://Stopbullying.gov for more information on how to get help if you or someone you know is getting bullied."

It's great to see social media stars using their platform to inspire their young followers. Hudson's fellow Hype House member Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D'Amelio are also using their TikTok success to bring attention to the issue of cyberbullying.

While appearing on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10, Charli discussed the siblings' partnership with UNICEF.

"We paired up with UNICEF for Internet Safety Day and talking about how cyberbullying really can affect people," she shared. "I feel like it's really important to raise awareness about that because a lot of people don't like talking about the hate they get."

She then opened up about her own bouts with online haters.

"I know, especially me, I get a lot," Charli continued. "It hurts when I'm getting it like [as] me, but it hurts the same when I'm in school and someone would comment, 'Oh, you're ugly,' under my Instagram post and I had, like, 40 followers. It hurts the same."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Unfortunately, there's a common theme here. Regardless of when Hudson or Charli became internet famous, they consistently dealt with their share of bullies. Hopefully, their new partnerships and willingness to spread the word can break the cycle of online hate.