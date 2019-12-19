These 'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Costumes Are Too Much To Handle

The Masked Singer just crowned its Season 2 winner last night, but now it's already time to set your sights on Season 3. A first look at The Masked Singer Season 3 costumes was just released and it's a lot to take in. Although, at this point should fans expect any less from the show that made giant singing mascot heads primetime viewing? I don't think so, and this next season's costumes are really... something.

In trailer for Season 3 of The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon drives all around Los Angeles delivering costumes to the celebrities who'll be competing. In case you've missed the first two seasons, The Masked Singer pits celebrities against each other in a singing competition. But, since the celebs are hidden inside ridiculous costumes, their identities are kept secret throughout the whole competition. The trailer is just as cagey about the identities of this season's contestants; their faces remain hidden through the whole thing. But, the bonkers costumes that they'll be wearing are front and center.

First, Cannon drops off a mouse donning a flower crown to a Beverly Hills mansion. Next, he meets a cowboy at a farm and brings him a robot costume. Finally, Cannon shows off a banana costume and a furry pink monster costume. You can see them for yourself in the trailer below:

The Masked Singer on YouTube

Eagle-eyed viewers might pick up on some hints about the celebrities' identities hidden within the trailer. For instance, the chihuahua barking at the mouse costume could be hinting that the mouse celeb is known for their small dog. Paris Hilton, perhaps?

Just last night, the Fox was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer Season 2 and he was revealed as comedian Wayne Brady.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer premieres on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 after the Super Bowl, on FOX.