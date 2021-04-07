Despite their four-year reign of being the must-have sunglasses, it might be time to retire your Kurt Cobain clout goggles, at least for a little while. Instead, it's time to try out some of the funky, new sunglasses trends for 2021 that are breaking out. There are so many vibrant colors, maximalist bedazzling, and fun shapes taking over the streets and your Instagram feed, you're going to have a hard time not starting a whole sunglasses collection after reading this article.

Regular glasses wearer or not, you've probably fallen into a pattern of gravitating toward certain frame shapes. Having your go-to aviators or hangover oversized sunglasses is all well and good, but life is usually more exciting if you change things up. Besides, it's not like you wear the same outfit every day, so why should you wear the same accessories?

Whether you're looking for a pair (or two) of statement sunnies for some killer selfies or just an updated, uniform pair that go with everything, it's time to change up your shade game. Below are all the sunglasses trends for summer 2021 that you'll want to start wearing ASAP.

Sunglasses Trend 2021: Colorful Lucite

Colorful, see-through sunglasses like Livhò's Cat Eye Sunglasses ($10, Amazon) are everywhere lately. Considering the range of colors you can get them in, they are perfect for topping off any monochromatic outfit or adding a pop of vibrancy to your day.

Sunglasses Trend 2021: Bedazzled Frames

There's no such thing as too much sparkle. And, if you're going to take notes on sparkle, look no further than these Elton John-esque Wild Fable Sunglasses ($15, Target). The trend is even Harry Styles-approved, so you couldn't ask for higher recommendations.

Sunglasses Trend 2021: Chunky Rectangles

Rather than the ultra tiny sunglasses that took over last summer, a slightly chunkier option is popping up. Thick, rectangular frames like ASOS' Mid Squares ($18, ASOS) offer a bit more sun protection while still giving you that retro look. No more squinting around your teeny tiny glasses.

Sunglasses Trend 2021: Straight Brow Line

The sporty, strong brow look is also taking over in 2021. The oversized silhouette gives you that special "celebrity undercover" look, while the straight top adds a funky, geometric element you don't usually get from sunnies.

Sunglasses Trend 2021: Cat Eyes

One of my all-time favorite shapes is back with a vengeance. Cat-eye sunglasses are undeniably elegant and classic, but this new take on them is upping the drama. Rather than the rounder, '70s version, a sharper wingtip like that in J. Crew's Bungalow sunnies ($40, J. Crew) is what you want.

Replacing the flame sunglasses from last year are butterfly-shaped frames, like Zumiez' Pink Sunglasses ($15, Zumiez). The dainty look's rise is, in part, thanks to the fairycore TikTok trend. If I were to picture an ethereal nymph influencer, I'd definitely picture them wearing butterfly wings as sunglasses.