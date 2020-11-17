There's never been more of a demand for streaming music, videos, and TV than there is now. With no end in sight to many states' stay-at-home orders in the wake of the rising coronavirus numbers, people all over are craving the comfort of entertainment from their homes. However, it's not always in our budget to have access to the never-ending list of subscription services out there, and that's why these streaming service Black Friday 2020 deals are the perfect gift idea for you or the entertainment-lover in your life. After all, everyone deserves a little bit of extra happiness this year.

If the No. 1 item on your wish list this year was to get your hands on Amazon Prime Video so that you can finally see for yourself what all the hype about shows like The Boys and Hunters is about, or to once and for all go ad-free on Spotify so you can get through your at-home workout without interruption, 2020 is your chance to spoil yourself or those you love. With not being able to safely see friends and family until the coronavirus gets under control, it's comforting knowing you can FaceTime your BFF or pick up the phone and call your mom or dad to discuss all the true crime podcasts, movies, and TV you've been devouring. And with these deals, everyone you love can enjoy life's little entertainment indulgences.

Check out the best streaming service Black Friday 2020 deals below.

Audible

Starting mid-November through Dec. 31, new members will get their first six months of an Audible Plus membership for only $4.95 per month, which is a near 40% savings on the normal membership price of $7.95 per month.

Amazon Music

Amazon Music is offering deals for both new and current members. By signing up, new customers will get three months premium streaming for free, which includes unlimited access to more than 70 million songs and a variety of podcasts, all ad-free. Current subscribers, meanwhile, can upgrade to the Family Plan for free for three months, which includes access for up to six accounts.

New subscribers who purchase select Echo devices will also get six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.

Amazon Prime Video

If you're an Amazon Prime Video customer but not yet subscribed to Noggin via Prime Video Channels, you can get access for $0.99 per month for up to two months. Noggin is a kid's entertainment brand that provides ad-free streaming for shows like Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and more.

Spotify

Spotify Premium is set to offer three months free to eligible Spotify Free and first time users across the Individual Premium plan, which includes unlimited skips and no ad interruptions.

If you've taken a break from your Spotify Individual Premium plan in the past few months to save a bit of money, you can snag three months for just $9.99 as long as you canceled your plan before Oct. 17, 2020.

Spotify is also bringing people together this year despite having to be physically distant with a new beta feature for Premium users called Group Session. The feature allows up to five users can "tune into the same playlist or podcast simultaneously" no matter how far away you actually are.

If you're wondering what's so great about becoming a Spotify premium user, here's what you get: Access to 60 million tracks and more than 1.9 million podcast titles, including: ad-free music listening, music and podcast offline downloads, on-demand listening to any song, podcast, album or artist, and quality streaming.