With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, there's never been a better time to tap into your inner Irishman or woman by making your next Starbucks run an extra festive one. Luckily, there are a few Starbucks secret menu St. Patrick's Day 2020 drinks that you can order to ring in the luckiest day of the year with a green-hued beverage in hand. Here's how to order one of these leprechaun-approved offerings.

While I'm a big fan of the Starbucks secret menu, you should always keep in mind that the drinks are unofficial and baristas don't have recipes to make the creations that pop up on there. So, chances are they won't know exactly what you're looking for if you try to order something by its secret menu name. As always, you'll need to give your barista step-by-step instructions on how to make your drink to make sure that you end up with the beverage that you actually want. Luckily, none of these green-colored beverages are too complicated, so I'd recommend writing down the recipe or memorizing it before your next Starbucks visit.

Two of my favorite St. Patrick's Day offerings are the Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino and the Shamrock Cappuccino, which were both created by Instagram blogger Totally The Bomb. Here's how to order the festive sips, which both start with a Matcha green tea base.

The Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino

To order the Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino, you'll first want to ask your barista to add a layer of whipped cream on the bottom then pour a Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino with peppermint syrup on top. The finishing touch is layers of whipped cream and crumbled caramel crunchies, which will give the appearance of leprechaun gold.

Shamrock Cappuccino

The Shamrock Cappuccino is a slight variation for chocolate lovers. According to the blogger, it tastes just like a Thin Mint, which is never a bad thing IMHO. To start, you'll want to ask for a Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino that's been blended with java chips and a pump of peppermint. Next, you'll want to add layers of whipped cream finished off with cookie crumbles and matcha powder.

The best part about ordering a drink off of Starbucks' secret menu is that you can technically enjoy them any day of the year, unlike many of the chain's limited-edition holiday offerings. So, if you end up loving one of these recipes, you can make the festive sip a regular part of your Starbucks runs. Enjoy!