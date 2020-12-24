If you've been cozying up all holiday season long with a daily Peppermint Mocha, you know seasonal Starbucks drinks are not to be missed. Apparently, Starbucks knows it too, because there are so many different crave-worthy sips available at Starbucks locations across the globe during the holidays. From Asia to Europe, these Starbucks holiday drinks from around the world are like wanderlust in a cup.

Starbucks unveiled a virtual tour, if you will, on Dec. 15, for fans to experience some of its popular international holiday drinks. Considering the lack of travel during the coronavirus pandemic — as of Dec. 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against travel, citing it as increasing your risk to contract and spread COVID-19 — you can get a (virtual) taste of some wanderlust-inducing destinations by exploring Starbucks menus, and make note of your faves for when you can go IRL. Luckily, if your fave is the aforementioned Peppermint Mocha, you can snag it at every single Starbucks location around the world. But not all sips are that readily available — here's a look at some of the other tastes Starbucks stans are sipping this holiday:

New for 2020 is a spiced apple flavor found in three different sips. The Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew combine Starbucks' Cold Brew with baked apple flavor. Each sip is finished off with a layer of baked apple cold foam and a dash of cinnamon.

For a warm take, the Jolly Baked Apple Latte mixes Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk, and spiced apples. The sweet sip is topped off with whipped cream with baked apple sauce and candied apple sprinkles on top.

Returning faves in Starbucks Asia locations include the Toffee Nut Latte and the Gingerbread Latte.

Caribbean

In the Caribbean market holiday Starbucks-goers can enjoy the Strawberry Mocha Frappuccino, which is a blended drink made with white chocolate mocha, milk, espresso and ice, all poured over mocha sauce, and topped with whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. There's also the more traditional Toffee Nut Latte, for when you don't need a fruity kick.

Two sweet sips available in the China market are the Golden Christmas Tea Latte and the Lava Choco Dark Mocha. The tea is a sweet drink made with a blend of black tea, Tahitian vanilla flavor, and caramel sauce. For a chocolatey take, the mocha, which is inspired by a chocolate lava cake (!!!), is made with Starbucks' signature espresso and dark chocolate flavors, before being topped "with a sprinkle of soft and sweet dark chocolate cake crust."

The Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate is a chocolate lover's dream, complete with creamy hot chocolate, mocha whipped cream, and chocolatey truffle topping. Also staples in European Starbucks locations during the holiday are the Eggnog Latte, Toffee Nut Latte, and the Gingerbread Latte.

Latin America

Utilizing an under-hyped flavor of the season, the Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte is available in Starbucks locations in Latin America. It combines espresso and steamed milk with white chocolate mocha sauce, and gets a fruity kick from the cranberry drizzle and crystallized cranberry sugar atop the whipped cream.

For another fruity kick Latin American locations also offer the Strawberry Mocha Frappuccino, and you can also get classic holiday feels from the Toffee Nut Latte.

Japan

The holidays at Starbucks Japan are twice as nice with the Berry x Berry White Mocha and Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate. The berry sips are inspired by the iconic Cranberry Bliss Bar, and the sweet-tart Berry x Berry White Mocha features red berry and white cheesecake flavors. The Berry x Berry No-Bake Cheesecake Frappuccino has similar flavors and is even topped with raspberry-flavored meringue pieces and white chocolate shavings.

The Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino looks like a festive green dream. It's made with layers of matcha swirled between white chocolatey cream, and it's all topped with brownie bits and powdered sugar. The hot Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate sip combines rich matcha and fluffy milk foam for a very festive sip.

The U.S. holiday menu also makes an appearance on the virtual tour, with classics like the Eggnog Latte, which is a Starbucks OG holiday beverage dating back to 1986. Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Peppermint Mocha also made the list. Unlike the international beverages, you won't have to travel far to get your hands on these festive sips, which are available across the country for a limited time.

It's a good idea, however, to get your Starbucks order delivered or opt for a pick-up option rather than order at the counter due to the pandemic. If you decide to pick up a drink in-store, it's important to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Sept. 11. You'll also want to familiarize yourself with Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines, which include wearing a face mask and distancing yourself from others. It's also a good idea to wash your hands after leaving your Starbucks or handling any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.