With spring well underway (even if it doesn’t feel like it yet), the butterflies are beginning to emerge from their cocoons, and you may be feeling the want for transformation alongside them. An easy way to shake up your look is a new hairdo. Whether you’re looking for a dramatic change or just a fresh update, there are plenty of spring 2020 hair trends to try, according to experts.

Now that warmer weather is on the way, it’s time to cut away some of that winter length. I always consider my seasonal hair update as a kind of spring cleaning but more fun; out with the old, in with the new. Not to mention, switching up your look is a great way to get back in touch with yourself if you’re feeling a bit out of sorts, considering a new haircut leaves you feeling fresh and vibrant. For spring this year, there’s a look for you no matter how different you want your hair to be, with both big and little changes spiking in popularity.

When it comes to 2020’s trendiest hairstyles, expect some early ‘00s throwbacks, an egirl twist, and the ‘70s shag that is still reigning strong. There are also fun natural and unnatural colors you can dye your hair, depending on your style. The only trend making its way out is “blending.” With so many options, it almost makes you wish you had three heads. As the world comes back into bloom, mark these fresh new ‘dos to show your hairstylist.

Spring 2020 Hair Trend: Chunky High/Lowlights

If you want to change up your natural dye-job, try ‘90s-inspired chunky high/lowlights. Morgan Lee Cook, hairstylist at Paul Fox Salon in NYC, has noticed a recent uptick in the look. “The modern spin comes in the finishing details by adding a root shadow to the service or a root smudge. It really sells the chunky highlight as an updated look,” he tells Elite Daily. To fuel your grunge fantasy and still feel modern, ask your hairstylist to step away from blended and soft highlights.

Spring 2020 Hair Trend: EGirl Highlight

There’s an even chunkier, less subtle look you can go for with your highlights if you’re super daring. If you’re on TikTok, you’ve definitely noticed the trend of dyeing only the strands of hair directly framing your face. Whether in a fun color like pink or red or a more natural bleached blonde, dyeing only the two chunks of hair on either side of the face is a certified egirl look.

Spring 2020 Hair Trend: Chunky Layers

If you’re looking to shake up your regular cut without a drastic change, Cook recommends early 2000s, Ashlee Simpson-inspired layers.“With longer-layered cuts, I’ve been stepping away from delivering them soft and blended, and transitioning them more into a disconnect,” he says. As the 2000s come back into style, this haircut is a trendy way to partake in some nostalgia without changing your whole look.

Spring 2020 Hair Trend: ‘70s Shag

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A more dramatic haircut option is the shag. The classic ‘70s shag is still growing in popularity, with celebrities like Miley Cyrus spearheading the look. While the classic rocker look is similar to a mullet, this updated version is a party in the front and the back and is a little more wearable in 2020. It’s a great look for those with voluminous hair to get that truly feathered Farrah Fawcett look.

Spring 2020 Hair Trend: Pixie Cut

“The shag is still going stronger than ever, but I am starting to see more pixies,” hairstylist Paige Brueck tells Elite Daily. Short hair is definitely making its rounds in celebrity circles. Kylie Jenner got an ultra-short pixie cut, Khloé Kardashian keeps playing with them, and Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato both cut away inches of their hair, so now’s a great time to go short with your hair. Not to mention, it’ll help you keep cool for summer.

Spring 2020 Hair Trend: Bronde

Another Kardashian-Jenner approved look is bronde hair. So far, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie have each tried out the color. It’s rare to see the sisters with matching hair that isn’t their natural dark brown, so with three members of the famous family rocking the look together, this dark-blonde hair may be the next color to get.

Spring 2020 Hair Trend: Watercolor Hair

For those unafraid of unnatural hair colors, Brueck has seen an uptick in “watercolor” dye jobs. The look is a mix of a few different colors, usually more in the pastel range. The colors don’t have to blend or be confined to specific pieces of hair; instead, a random application of blotches of color is the way to go to capture the feeling of a watercolor painting.