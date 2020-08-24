Music really is good for the soul. Whatever feelings you're dealing with, there's a song that speaks to your mood. Many people turn to love songs, breakup songs, or feel good tunes when they're looking to escape, but these songs about confidence need to be added to your playlist ASAP.

Books, podcasts, and documentaries are all good to turn to when you're looking to be uplifted, but music is easily the most reliable source of entertainment. You can take it with you in the car, at the gym, in the shower, and beyond. If you're prepping for a major interview or a big test, you may be feeling smaller than an ant, and need something to turn to. Whether you're looking to gain more confidence, or are celebrating your newfound confidence alongside your friends, these tunes are sure to put you in an over-the-top good mood.

1. Demi Lovato — "Confident"

This title explains itself! Lovato's "Confident" is the ultimate bad*ss anthem. With lyrics like, "I used to hold my freak back / Now I'm letting go / I make my own choice / B*tch, I run this show / So leave the lights on / No, you can't make me behave," you'll be feeling unstoppable anytime you listen to it.

2. David Guetta & Sia — "Titanium"

If the beat of this song doesn't instantly get you hyped, the lyrics certainly will. The chorus itself is full of explosive lyrics that will have you exuding confidence, reminding you that you can handle whatever life throws your way: "I'm bulletproof, nothing to lose."

3. Lady Gaga — "Born This Way"

Leave it to Lady Gaga to remind you you're perfect just the way you are when she sings: "There's nothing wrong with loving who you are."

4. Britney Spears — "Stronger"

This classic dropped in 2000, but its message is timelines. Spears' "Stronger" puts focus on depending on yourself and no one else with the lyrics, "I'm stronger then I ever thought that I could be."

5. Rachel Platten — "Fight Song"

Platten reminds you that you're not too small to make a difference when she sings, "I might only have one match / But I can make an explosion."

6. Lizzo — "Juice"

Lizzo's been preaching confidence since she stepped into the spotlight. Her constant quotes about self-assurance have resonated with fans of all ages and background, especially when she sings: "I'm like chardonnay, get better over time."

7. Backstreet Boys — "As Long As You Love Me"

Sometimes we need a reminder to love ourselves from someone else. That's just what The Backstreet Boys did when they sang, "I don't care who you are / Where you're from / What you did / As long as you love me." Seriously, try singing this song to your trusty sidekick, aka your dog or cat, and it makes you feel like a million dollars.

8. Taylor Swift — "Shake It Off"

Nothing says confidence like being able to turn the other cheek when someone says something less than ideal to you. When Swift sings, "I'll never miss a beat, I'm lightning on my feet," you'll feel ready to conquer anything life throws your way.

John Atashian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

9. Katy Perry — "Daisies"

This Perry song is all about believing in yourself, even when others doubt you. "They told me I was out there," she sings. "Tried to knock me down / Took those sticks and stones / Showed 'em I could build a house / They tell me that I'm crazy / But I'll never let 'em change me."

10. Demi Lovato — "I Love Me"

Being your own biggest fan can be hard, and Lovato knows it. In "I Love Me," Lovato explores the journey to self-love and confidence.

11. Christina Aguilera — "Beautiful"

"Beautiful" is the perfect tune to remind you not to let others knock you down. Recite this chorus to yourself and it will make you stand strong and tall: "I am beautiful / No matter what they say / Words can't bring me down / I am beautiful / In every single way."

12. Alessia Cara — "Scars To Your Beautiful"

"Scars To Your Beautiful" is reflective of a time someone felt extremely insecure, but serves as powerful nudge to believe in yourself.

13. Aretha Franklin — "Respect"

No one exudes confidence like Aretha singing "Respect." The captivating song reminds everyone they not only need respect, but deserve it.

14. Selena Gomez — "Look At Her Now"

Gomez's bop shows that confidence can be learned over time. While you may have endured some years of uncertainty, it's never too late to change. "Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go," she sings.

15. Kelly Clarkson — "Stronger"

Clarkson reminds listeners that you don't need anyone else to complete you. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Clarkson sings. "Stand a little taller / Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone."

16. Andra Day — "Rise Up"

Day's song will remind you that you're capable of anything you put your mind to when she sings: "I'll rise like the day / I'll rise up / I'll rise unafraid / I'll rise up / And I'll do it a thousand times again."

17. Sia — "Unstoppable"

After listening to this song just one time, you'll find a brand new meaning to the word confident. Take the lyrics in the chorus, for instance: "I'm unstoppable / I'm a Porsche with no brakes / I'm invincible / Yeah, I win every single game / I'm so powerfulI don't need batteries to play / I'm so confident, yeah, I'm unstoppable today."

18. Miley Cyrus — "Slide Away"

Cyrus sings about taking her life back after going through a breakup. Instead of choosing to wallow, Cyrus rises to the occasion and counts on her confidence to take her back to her roots.

19. Keala Settle — "This Is Me"

Settle's hit song from The Greatest Showman is all about getting back up after being knocked down. She sings:

When the sharpest words wanna cut me down / I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown 'em out / I am brave, I am bruised / I am who I'm meant to be, this is me / Look out 'cause here I come / And I'm marching on to the beat I drum / I'm not scared to be seen / I make no apologies, this is me

20. Carrie Underwood ft. Ludacris — "The Champion"

The title of the song says it all: Underwood reminds fans to believe that they are the champion of their own lives.