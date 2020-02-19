After one of the most shocking cliffhangers ever, Riverdale fans are so ready for the next new episode to drop and clear up the super-confusing, mind-bending mystery. But unfortunately, fans will have to wait an extra week for answers, since Riverdale won't return until Feb. 26. In the meantime, though, The CW has dropped new details about the upcoming episode, and these Riverdale Season 4, Episode 14 photos give a first look at what comes next.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 13, "The Ides of March." The most recent episode ended with the moment viewers had been waiting for since the Season 3 finale: Jughead's murder. His death was teased in the final moment of Season 3 and then again at various points throughout the first half of Season 4, with flash-forwards confusingly suggesting Betty may have killed her own boyfriend. Now, the show has finally caught up to those flash-forwards, and the cliffhanger ending of Episode 13 seemed to reveal Betty did indeed kill Jughead after Donna triggered a violent fugue state with a hypnotic word she learned from Evelyn Evernever.

Since the murder was not actually shown on screen, though, there is still a lot of skepticism around what could really have gone down. Hopefully now that the storyline is finally in the thick of Jughead's apparent murder and not just teasing it with brief time jumps, fans will get answers soon enough. The next new episode, titled "How to Get Away with Murder," promises to shed some light on the situation. The episode synopsis is notably much shorter and more vague than for other episodes, but it confirms Betty is still the prime suspect:

When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty, Archie, and Veronica are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of.

New photos from the upcoming episode also deal with how everyone is handling Jughead's supposed death. One group of pictures goes deeper into Betty and Donna's confrontation in the woods, meaning viewers will likely get to find out what that trigger word was and if it really worked or not.

The CW

The CW

The CW

The rest of the photos center on Betty, Archie, and F.P. searching the woods with flashlights. A previous flash-forward revealed a large group of townspeople ventured into the woods to search for Jughead after he went missing, so this scene will very likely be that search. The photo of Archie and F.P. sure seems to be them uncovering Jughead's body — and fans have also seen that F.P. eventually arrests Betty, Archie, and Veronica for the murder of his son.

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

While a large part of the Riverdale fandom still believes Jughead is somehow alive, nobody really has any idea why or how he would fake his death, so everyone is searching for answers right now. Hopefully the new episode will help clear up what's really going on with this Jughead mystery.

Riverdale Season 4, Episode 14, "How to Get Away with Murder," will air on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.