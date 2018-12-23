These Reported Apple iOS 12.1.2 Update Problems Could Affect Your Cellular Data

If you're someone who is itching to hit that "Update" button as soon as a new iOS version is released, you might want to take a beat before you install iOS 12.1.2 on your device. According to some Twitter users, there are reported Apple iOS 12.1.2 update problems that could reportedly affect your cellular data service. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reported issue, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Apple rolled out iOS 12.1.2 to fix a reported problem with iPhone connectivity in Turkey, per Forbes. The update was made available to Apple users with the iPhone 5S or newer, iPad Mini 2 or newer, and 6th generation iPod Touch or newer. Despite this update to fix the connectivity issue, iOS 12.1.2 seemed to create reported problems for some users. Following the update, iOS users with the update began report that they were unable to connect to cellular data on their iPhones after updating, per Mashable.

One user from Ireland tweeted at Apple on Dec. 19:

@AppleSupport I am currently using an iPhone 7 on iOS 12.1.2 and I’m experiencing a problem with connecting to my mobile network and says 'no service; at the top left-hand corner. Is there a quick fix for this? Many thanks.

An iOS user in Texas experienced similar problems, tweeting at Apple on Dec. 20, "Anyone else lose the ability to use your phone as an actual phone when you upgraded to # iOS 12.1.2 on your # iPhone? What the heck @ Apple? I can’t even call @ AppleSupport and can’t make a reservation at a # AppleStore until next week!"

Another user in Canada wrote, "my iPhone X running iOS 12.1.2 sometimes kicks me off LTE & puts me on 3G why."

These complaints were echoed by many Twitter users, all sharing that the updated had reportedly led to broken or spotty data.

Even thought there are reports of the apparent issue from all around the world, there is no word on how many users might be affected by the reported issue.

According to Forbes, Apple has responded to the problem by telling people to turn their phones on and off but that reportedly doesn't seem to be working for some users. Apple Support on Twitter has also been instructing users with the reported problem to Direct Message them for further help.

The Apple Support website says the bug fixes with the 12.1.2 update include:

Fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

Addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

This means that unless you've had a problem with eSIM activation or cellular connectivity in Turkey, you probably don't need the upgrade at all. Unlike iOS 12, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.1, and iOS 12.1.1, none of your apps will be impacted or changed by the 12.1.2 update and your iPhone functionality will remain virtually unchanged. If you can stand to skip this update, I would wait until the next one.

Apple's first iOS 12 update was released on Oct. 30, and it included updates like over 70 new emoji characters and Group FaceTime, so it's no surprise that people are quick to update whenever a new iOS update is released.

With the reported issues in the iOS 12.1.2 update, it might be best to wait on your update until a fix for the reported cellular data connectivity is released. According to Forbes, Apple has started beta testing 12.1.3 so there's hope on the horizon for anyone impacted negatively by the new iOS rollout.