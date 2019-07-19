These Recipe Boxes From Netflix's 'Sugar Rush' Will Make You Feel Like A Champion Baker

Baking in the summertime may be a sweaty affair, but what aspiring baker can turn down brand new recipes? If you need a way to satisfy your sweet tooth, the newest Netflix binge and its partnered recipes may fill this craving. In honor of its second season, these recipe boxes from Netflix's Sugar Rush are definitely worth bumping up the heat in your kitchen.

Premiering on Netflix in July 2018, Sugar Rush followed in the footsteps of Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show with its dessert connoisseurs trying to create a delicacy that looks and tastes incredible in a limited amount of time. Judged by professional chefs Candace Nelson (Cupcake Wars) and Adriano Zumbo (MasterChef Australia), contestants work in pairs to vie for the ultimate prize of $10,000. The six-episode Season 2 launches on Friday, July 26, introducing baking themes such as science, family, and love, and welcoming a new guest judge every episode.

The only downside of TV baking competitions is that viewers can't partake in the sampling of final products, but sweet-treat emporium Dylan's Candy Bar is resolving that. Partnering with Sugar Rush ahead of its new season, Dylan's has released a limited edition capsule collection of winning recipes from the TV series. Set to release three different boxes between July and September 2019, Dylan's includes a recipe card and the candy ingredients in the packages, and I'm salivating just thinking about these desserts.

Dylan's Candy Bar

Following Sugar Rush's pattern of featuring a cake, cupcake, and confection, the July box tackles a cupcake recipe first. The Moon Pie Cupcake package comes equipped with a s'mores bar, a chocolate fudge bite, and Dylan's Candy Bar's Crack Cookies, as well as supplies of chocolate-covered graham crackers, white chocolate nonpareils, birthday cake dates, cookie dough balls, and malt balls. Dylan's Candy Bar has even released a video instructing viewers how to make the Moon Pie Cupcake, so if you don't have the time to bake, at least you can live vicariously through this step-by-step process.

Just the thought of that post-cupcake sugar high has me buzzing, but you'll need to save room for the August and September recipes, too. For the confection-themed dessert, home bakers will try out a Cotton Candy Parfait whose box comes with plenty of treats reminiscent of a day at the circus. In addition to nonpareils and pretzel bites, Dylan's Candy Bar will send cotton candy sour balls, cotton candy taffy, and cotton candy pop rocks.

To top off this sweet trio, the OMG cake stars the titular chocolate cluster of graham crackers, toffee, and almonds. Its box includes dark and milk chocolate OMGs, peanut butter malt balls, chocolate-covered rice cereal, and chocolate-covered pretzels. Have you reserved three different weekends for a bake-a-thon yet?

Available starting on July 19, the Sugar Rush-themed boxes retail for $40 each. The dog days of summer may be coming up, but with this kind of baking in store, I'm ready for long nights of aprons and licking the spoon. Season 2 of Sugar Rush premieres on Friday, July 26, on Netflix.