Morocco has become a popular travel destination in recent years and it's clear as to why. This North African country will ignite all of your senses, and you'll find yourself pleasantly surprised every step of the way. You'll get a thrill as you wander through mazes of medinas, witness incredible architecture, sip on traditional mint tea, admire local crafts, relax in beautiful riads, and ride a camel through the Sahara Desert. Let's just say, Morocco is full of excitement. If you need further proof, these pictures of Morocco will convince you took book a flight sooner rather than later.

Morocco is the kind of place that will sweep you off your feet. It's one of the countries that exceeds your expectations. An article nor photo will hardly do it justice. The colors are so vibrant, the sights are awe-inspiring, the people are humble, and the essence is unforgettable. Morocco is a travel destination like no other. No matter what you decide to include in your itinerary, your experience traveling throughout Morocco will be etched into your memory forever. This country is definitely a place you have to see for yourself, but these beautiful photos will give you a taste of all it has to offer.

1 Swoon Over The Mesmerizing Architecture hey_ciara on Instagram The architecture in Morocco absolutely stunning. The intricate details, carvings, arches, patterns, and colors will be unlike anything you've ever seen before. The mosques, temples, palaces, and doorways are all immaculate. You'll notice these details everywhere you look.

2 Explore Riads That'll Take Your Breath Away hey_ciara on Instagram Riads are homes in Morocco. From street view, you'd never know what's behind the door, but your jaw will drop once you step inside. These riads serve as a hidden oasis away from busy markets and the blazing hot sun. The bedrooms in a riad surround and overlook the central courtyard. Skip the hotels and stay in a traditional moroccan home for an authentic experience.

3 Wander Through The Medinas hey_ciara on Instagram The medinas are Morocco's traditional markets. Your senses will be awakened as you weave through a maze of busy alleyways searching for handmade goods and spices. If you plan to return with some beautiful souvenirs, then you might want to brush up on your bargaining skills.

4 Bring Your Camera To The City Painted In Blue hey_ciara on Instagram Chefchaouen is a Moroccan town that's covered in blue. The walls, doors, floors, and homes are all various hues of blue. It's certainly a sight to see, and you'll be amazed as you wander through the alleyways.

5 Shop For Colorful Moroccan Rugs hey_ciara on Instagram A Moroccan rug is the perfect souvenir for you to bring back home. Owners will invite you inside for a sip of tea as you browse through hundreds of beautiful rugs that are filled with history and tradition. These handwoven rugs are incredible works of art, so you'l definitely want to shop until you drop.

6 Ride A Camel Through The Sahara Desert hey_ciara on Instagram You can't visit Morocco without visiting the Sahara Desert. For the ultimate Sahara experience, you can venture into the desert by camel and camp out under the stars. You'll be surrounded by orange sand dunes as far as the eye can see. Put this on your bucket list ASAP.

7 Drink Moroccan Mint Tea hey_ciara on Instagram Moroccan days start and end with their famous mint tea. For Moroccans, tea is much more than a drink. According to The Spruce Eats, this tea is a sign of hospitality. The ingredients include Gunpowder tea, fresh mint, water, and a lot of sugar. You'll likely be greeted with Moroccan mint tea on arrival and it won't be long before you're hooked.