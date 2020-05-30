With the spotlight on them practically all of the time, the royal family are celebrities in their own right. And along with overseeing the well-being of the UK, royal duties also include a fair share of lavish events and star-studded functions. Whether it's a royal wedding, a grand ball, or the annual royal ascot, there's endless opportunity for the royal family and celebrities to cross paths, and they often do. In fact, many celebs have become close friends with members of the royal family. These 9 photos of the royals mingling with celebrities show how often their worlds intersect.

One of the most obvious examples of the celebrity and royal worlds colliding was Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. When the actress, who starred in the TV drama Suits, joined the family, many of her famous Hollywood friends were there to celebrate alongside her. On the special day, the royal family rubbed shoulders with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Patrick J. Adams, and James Corden. Meghan isn't the only royal with famous friends though, and each of these photos reveal there's been countless times celebs have found their way into elite social circles of the royals.

1. Meghan Markle & Priyanka Chopra Meghan and Chopra are such close pals, the Duchess has spoken out on their friendship in the past. "Priyanka is unbelievable," Meghan said in a July 2016 interview with Press Trust of India via India West. "She has become a really good friend." In May 2016, they were seen enjoying a girls day together with Mubina Rattonsey.

2. Meghan Markle & Beyonce NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images Meghan Markle didn't seem to mind when Beyonce broke royal protocol when they first met. She gave the "Halo" singer a tight hug at the July 2019 Lion King premiere.

3. Meghan Markle & Serena Williams Meghan has proven to be a supportive friend to Williams time and time again, by showing her support on the tennis court each season. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4. Cara Delevingne & Prince Charles Cara Delevingne was seen laughing it up with Prince Charles at a family charity event in London in July 2013. Charles and his wife hosted the reception to benefit The Elephant Family. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5. Prince William & David Beckham Prince William and David Beckham are good pals, and he even attended Prince William's April 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. "It’s a very normal relationship, with Harry as well,’ Beckham told Esquire magazine of the royal friendship in his August 2012 cover story. LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

6. Kate Middleton & Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding is such good friends with Kate and her hubby, she was asked to sing at their April 2011 wedding. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

7. The Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell and Prince William As the UK's token girl group, The Spice Girls have mingled with the royal family a few times. In February 2019, Geri Halliwell met with Prince Charles and revealed in an Instagram post she was an ambassador for The Prince's Trust.

8. Princess Diana With Michael Jackson The late King of Pop and late Princess Diana were extremely close, bound by their shared struggles with lack of privacy. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson recalled just how tight they were. "Diana woke me up usually late at night… mostly after three in the morning! And then she held me for hours on the telephone. She talked about children, the press," he said. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

9. Prince William With George & Amal Clooney In addition to attending Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, the Clooneys have spent ample time with Prince William. They were even invited to a Buckingham Palace dinner in March 2019. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

10. Prince William & Kate Moss As one of the most iconic British supermodels of the '90s, it's no surprise Moss has friends in high places. In addition to reports she once had a crazy party night out with Prince Harry, Moss met his brother Prince William at a 2014 gala. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images