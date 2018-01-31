There are a few "once in a lifetime" sights I'd like to see, and one of them is — without question — a super blue blood moon. Before appearing in the sky during the early hours of Jan. 31, the last super blue blood moon actually occurred 150 freaking years ago. But the photos of the 2018 super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse honestly look so unreal, and you should definitely check them out in case you missed the real thing.

Some of the best photos from the natural phenomena were taken with a decent camera, in a good spot, at the absolute perfect time... Timing was literally everything. In terms of the best times to see it, New York City's ideal viewing time was around 6:45 a.m. ET, and on the West Coast, the it was at approximately 3:48 a.m. PT. Those in the Middle East, eastern Russia, Asia Australia, or New Zealand, however, were able to best view the super blue blood moon during moonrise, the morning of Jan. 31. In addition to perfect timing, though, NASA also recommended viewing the eclipse from a "high place," and for onlookers to direct their gaze north-northwest, away from sunrise. The photos are truly remarkable, and we honestly just want to give all of the photographers props for waking up hella early.

More to come.