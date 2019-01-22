Selena Gomez is soaking in all the joy in 2019! The singer, who recently ended a 4-month long social media hiatus, was photographed looking happier than ever with her friends this past weekend, and the photos of Selena Gomez at her best friend's bridal party are such happy shots. Gomez's BFF, Courtney Barry (who she refers to as her "#1"), is tying the knot soon, and her bridal party went down over the weekend. Gomez didn't post anything from the party herself, but luckily for fans, her friends did!

Barry posted a photo of a pile of adorable Polaroids from the party and captioned it, "a few of my perfect girls threw me a perfect shower." In two of the photos, Gomez can be seen beaming from ear to ear in a red dress. Another party guest, Raquelle Stevens, posted a photo to her Instagram story that showed a more close-up shot of Gomez's happy face at the little soiree. She's looking more joyous than ever!

And it makes sense that she'd be so excited about Barry's shower, given how close they are. The two have not one, but two matching tattoos, Gomez revealed in an Instagram post in August, so that's a bit of a big deal. In her Instagram revealing the first matching tat (a small number 4 that she and Barry got along with two of their friends who were also photographed at the bridal shower), Gomez said the tats were inspired by their years of friendship.

"Best friend turned 26. Part 2. #4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life," she said in the caption. "I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!!"

It's not clear when Barry's wedding will be, but the love in these pics are very clear!!

And here's Gomez with Barry, Raquelle Stevens, and the fourth member of their foursome, Ashely Cook, on Stevens' Instagram story this past weekend.

These are the four women who have the matching 4 tattoo, according to Gomez's Instagram.

On Aug. 18, 2018, Barry's 26th birthday, Gomez revealed the matching tattoos they have on their ribs that appears to be a number one.

"And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful," she said in her caption. "You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1."

Safe to say these two are close! Given that her social media hiatus recently came to an end, Gomez might #bless fans with some of her own photos from the weekend. Don't hold your breath, though. The star famously keeps her life private. But it is nice to see her looking so joyous in these photos. Go, Selena!!