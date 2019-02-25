Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton delivered an epic romance not only on-screen this past year, but also off-screen, and their love was on full display at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. The two Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars began dating in 2018 while playing real-life lovers Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin in the hit Queen biopic, and have been going strong ever since. Fans got to see even more of the romance between Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton at the 2019 Oscars, where the couple took to the red carpet and rooted for their movie to take home some awards.

In case you missed it, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton only recently confirmed they were in a relationship, which began when the actors were filming Bohemian Rhapsody together, per Us Weekly. They first met one another back in 2017 to begin work on the big-budget Queen rock doc, and got romantic around April of 2018, although they did not reveal their relationship to the public until recently. Malek and Boynton played on-screen lovers in the movie as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and his former girlfriend Mary Austin.

We don't really get to see Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's relationship on display all that much, so the 2019 Academy Awards was a treat for fans of the couple. Boynton does not often post personal photos with Malek on her Instagram, and Malek's Instagram presence is practically nonexistent, with only three posts on his page. So any chance to see the couple together is major.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet. Malek wore a classic tuxedo suit, and Boynton wore a deep purple gown. Check out the photos of the couple on the red carpet:

Now that the relationship is public knowledge, Rami Malek has been free to gush about his girlfriend Lucy Boynton openly. In January, Malek shared just how inspiring and talented his girlfriend was as a co-star: "She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration," he told Us Weekly. Malek went on to say that the entire Bohemian Rhapsody cast bonded and felt like a family through making the film:

It was so difficult and daunting portraying this character and I had their help every single moment of it and it has bonded us and galvanized us like no other. So, it’s truly a family. People throw that word out pretty casually, but in this case, it is.

The hard work obviously paid off, as Bohemian Rhapsody quickly became one of the biggest hit movies of 2018 and swept both of its nominated categories at the Golden Globes, winning Best Actor — Motion Picture Drama for Rami Malek and Best Motion Picture — Drama overall. Of course, Malek and Lucy Boynton were at the Oscars hoping to add some more trophies to Bohemian Rhapsody's accolades. The movie is up for five Oscars at the 91s Academy Awards, including Malek for Best Actor and the film overall for Best Picture.

But hey, even if Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton aren't able to leave with an Oscar after the big ceremony on Sunday night, at least Bohemian Rhapsody helped the couple find love.