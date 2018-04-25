While we were all still probably sleeping, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry commemorated Anzac Day in London. It's one of Australia’s most important national occasions, as it marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand troops during the first World War. The couple paid tribute to the servicemen and women at a dawn service, where Harry placed a wreath along with a handwritten note that read, "In loving memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the many whose lives have changed forever." It was such a moving tribute, and the photos of Meghan Markle on Anzac Day are so, so emotional.

After arriving at Hyde Park Corner, the pair visited the Australian War Memorial, where they spoke with New Zealand's High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae, who talked Markle through the Maori elements of the service, so she understood their importance and significance. "It's her first Anzac service, so we were explaining what it meant to us," he explained to The Telegraph. The pair also took part in a ceremony at Wellington Arch. Young school children read prayers during the service and the Last Post was sounded by a bugler, before everyone took part in a moment of silence. A somber-looked Markle appeared to be close to tears.

"The thing that was special in a way was the prayers led by the children," Mateparae said. "And certainly Prince Harry and Ms. Markle were impressed by the young people and the confidence of their delivery but also the way they conducted themselves."

Later, the couple attended another service at Westminster Abbey, where they were also joined by the Duke of Cambridge, who just welcomed his third child with Kate Middleton — a baby boy! — on April 23.

Prince William is reportedly taking a few weeks off from his official royal duties now his son has arrived. Kensington Palace announced that Middleton had gone into labor early in the morning of April 23, saying she and Prince William had arrived at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Baby number three arrived just a few hours later, and the news was officially announced on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's by a Town Crier. Kensington Palace also shared the news of the birth on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," the tweet read. "The baby weighs 8 lbs 7 oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

At Westminster Abbey, Markle greeted the dad of three with a formal kiss on the cheek as he arrived for the service. The three then joined the congregation as the Very Reverend Dr. John Hall, Dean of Westminster, paid tribute to the thousands of soldiers from Australia and New Zealand who lost their lives in the First World War.

“The landing of allied forces at Gallipoli on 25th April 1915 led to one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War," he said. "Australian and New Zealand forces joined together for the first time, and a new word entered the language: Anzac."

"Remembering that so many died, we honour the bravery and determination of the men at Gallipoli," the Reverend continued. "We are warned that war involves suffering and death; we are encouraged by the spirit of national pride shown by the soldiers we remember this Anzac Day. As the Union Flag and the flags of Australia and New Zealand are presented at the High Altar with the flag of Turkey in a sign of the reconciliation of old enemies, let us renew our own commitment to the causes of justice and peace throughout the world."