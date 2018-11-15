Lady Gaga is doing her part to help the people of Malibu during a really tough time for the community. Amid the wildfires roaring through Malibu right now, Lady Gaga decided she needed to take a stand, so she made a really sweet gesture: she provided of the wildfires victims with food. The photos of Lady Gaga bringing pizza to California wildfire victims will definitely make you smile. Not only is it such a heartwarming thing to do, but it also shows that emergency situations like this really bring people together.

In her Instagram story from Tuesday, Nov. 13, Lady Gaga shared a few photos of herself delivering pizza to the victims of the wildfires. In the photos, Gaga is wearing a hat that says “Malibu” and is carrying a stack of pizza boxes. Overall, she looks like any normal pizza delivery person. She definitely doesn’t look like the Gaga you know and love.

While delivering pizza is a great way to connect with the community, Gaga is also doing much more to help everyone affected by the wildfires. For example, she made a trip to the Red Cross to talk to those who’ve lost everything in the fires. In a video obtained by TMZ, Gaga said the following:

This is not easy. I know this is not easy. And I know that a lot of you are feeling a lot of pain right now and a lot of shock and this might feel very surreal. I know that I feel kind of in a daze and I’m not really sure exactly when or how this is going to hit me when it does. What I can tell you is that I will pray for each and every one of you. You will be in my thoughts. I extend my love to each and every one of you. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone and we have each other. And what I’d like to encourage you to do even though it might be hard is to share your stories and talk to each other during this time. There’s a wonderful mental health team here. You know, if you’re feeling sad, if you’re feeling afraid, if you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling something maybe you don’t even understand, come to one of them and talk.

Gaga then went on to encourage people to be in the moment and to take stock of their mental health. On top of that, she also explained to everyone in the room that she would be with them every step of the way while the community tries to rebuild.

Check out the photo of Gaga delivering pizza to wildfire victims down below:

And here’s a photo her visiting the Red Cross:

The California wildfires have definitely hit close to home for Gaga. She’s so passionate about the situation that she’s even called out President Trump for his response to the disaster.

Here is what President Trump said about the fires:

And here is how Gaga responded to him:

So, Gaga is really doing all she can to make sure this issue gets the attention it needs. And that’s such an admirable thing for her to do. No wonder so many people love her.