Kylie Jenner, like the rest of her family, is known to go above and beyond when it comes to decorating her house for any given special occasion. Just a few weeks ago, Jenner thrilled fans as she showed off her fully decked out Halloween-themed home, but it's now almost Christmastime, and the makeup mogul wasted no time getting in the holiday spirit. These photos of Kylie Jenner's 2020 Christmas decorations show just how sentimental she really is.

In 2019, Jenner went all out with a massive, white flocked Christmas tree and dozens of poinsettias lining the rooms of her house. In 2020, it seems Jenner took a more modest approach, but there's one thing that will always remain the same: The ornaments that go on her tree will always hold a special place in her heart. In December 2019, Jenner explained in an Instagram Story:

I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all of the amazing memories that I have. These [are] ornaments my mom had and I used to love sitting by the tree —they’re all different — and [I remember] just looking at all of them. So I wanted the same thing for Stormi so I got all these ornaments for her ‘cause I think they’re so traditional and cute.

This year, it appears Jenner got a hold of her mom's original ornaments and new stockings, and she was so excited to showcase them. Check out her 2020 decor below.

Her Green Tree

Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Jenner went for a more classic tree this year, but it was still over-the-top, with the reality star saying the highest branch is "literally right at the ceiling.”

A Hint of Her Childhood Home

Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Discussing the ornaments on her tree, Jenner explained: "My mom used to put these on our tree every year, except I had to buy way more to fit this tree."

A Classic Mantle

Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Jenner went for subtle mantle decor, draping some lit garland above the fireplace right by where the stockings are hung. And you can't forget the very lifelike Santa Clause who is sitting in a chair by the fire.

Sentimental Stockings

Kylie Jenner on Instagram

While giving her fans a tour of her house, Jenner's mom, Kris, was right there with her, and for good reason. "I had these made for you!" Kris exclaimed as Jenner gave a closeup look at her embroidered stocking.

Stormi's Very Own Tree

Kylie Jenner on Instagram

While most of Jenner's 2020 decor is classic Christmas-themed, she shook things up in her daughter's room, adding an adorable pink, mini tree with white lights for the tot to enjoy.

Christmas In Paradise

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner even decked the halls outside, lighting up poolside palm trees in her backyard.

2020 definitely brought more Christmas deco inspiration for Kardashian fans!