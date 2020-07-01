Kanye West embraced his creativity while putting together his latest grand gesture for Kim Kardashian. Hours after West praised Kardashian for hitting a milestone moment in her life — becoming a billionaire — in a rare social media tribute, he surprised her with a specially decorated space in their house. These photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's enchanted forest bathroom are so extra.

On Monday, June 29, Kardashian confirmed she had sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty line for $200 million to global beauty company Coty Inc., cementing her billionaire status.

"Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kardashian explained in a staement. “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”

By Tuesday morning, West publicly praised Kardashian for all of her hard work, tweeting: "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."

Later on Tuesday, Kardashian posted a series of Instagram stories showing the extravagant gift West planned for her at their home. "So I come home and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest," Kardashian gushed as she panned the camera around. "It's so beautiful and it's so visually pretty with a sweet note from my husband."

As Kardashian entered the bathroom, the entire middle section of the space was filled with greenery and blush pink and purple flowers.

The decor wrapped around the entire center of the bathroom.

The floral arrangements matched the earthy tone of the West's bathroom.

The vibe was made even cozier with West and Kardashian's bathroom lounge chairs positioned in the background looking directly at the floral arrangements.

Watch the whole tour of Kardashian's new enchanted forest bathroom below:

Leave it to Ye to come up with the most unique surprise for his wife.