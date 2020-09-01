These Photos Of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's House Look So Futuristic
There are plenty of reasons to envy Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. From their respective careers to their storybook romance, fans adore following along with pair's personal and professional lives on social media – and that includes taking in all the glimpses they share of their picturesque Los Angeles home. Now that they've put their Beverly Hills beauty on the market as they prepare to welcome baby No. 3, these photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house will leave you dreaming of real estate.
Teigen and Legend announced news of their growing family on Aug. 13. Less than a week later, the duo listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $23,950,000 with the goal of moving into a new home that will work for their soon-to-be family of five. For years, Teigen and Legend have let fans into their home by way of Instagram and Twitter pictures and videos that showed everything from the singer's piano area to the cookbook author's massive kitchen.
The couple, of course, kept some areas of their home private, but now that it's on the market, new photos from Anthony Barcelo, courtesy of Douglas Elliman, will give fans a more personal look and shows just why the property costs so much.
Scroll down to take a look at the stunning photos of Legend and Teigen's home.
1. The Outside Architecture
The sleek, futuristic design of the house gives it so much curb appeal.
2. Living Space
Fans will be familiar with this space if they keep an eye on Teigen's Instagram Story. The open area in Teigen and Legend's home is a perfect space for lounging and entertaining. With floor to ceiling windows, the room offers a lot of light during the day.
3. The Kitchen
The Legend's kitchen is perfect for cooking, of course, since the family spends a lot of time whipping up meals and desserts together. With an added table connected to the island, there's no shortage of seating.
4. The Master Bedroom
Just like in the living space, there's plenty of windows in the master bedroom allowing for optimal light and picture perfect views.
5. The Master Bathroom
Legend and Teigen's master bath is what dreams are made of.
6. The Master Closet
Of course the couple's closet looks like it could be the display at the most expensive store on Rodeo Drive.
7. The Gym
Their in-home gym has everything a fitness lover could need.
8. The Theater
Legend and Teigen love cuddling up with their kids Luna and Miles, so this room is perfect for family nights.
9. The Outside Oasis
Their backyard could easily double as a hotel resort.
10. An Outdoor Dining Area
Beneath an ivy-filled pergola lies a massive table for hosting and a perfect outdoor kitchen.
12. Views for Days
A panoramic view of the back of Teigen and Legend's house is incredible.
13. Luna's Room
The little girl's room is equal parts adorable and fancy.
14. The Playroom
There's no way Miles and Luna can get bored in this room overflowing with toys and happiness.
15. Legend's Awards Area
The saying "a picture says a thousand words" holds true with this photo, only replace "words" with "accolades."