There are plenty of reasons to envy Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. From their respective careers to their storybook romance, fans adore following along with pair's personal and professional lives on social media – and that includes taking in all the glimpses they share of their picturesque Los Angeles home. Now that they've put their Beverly Hills beauty on the market as they prepare to welcome baby No. 3, these photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house will leave you dreaming of real estate.

Teigen and Legend announced news of their growing family on Aug. 13. Less than a week later, the duo listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $23,950,000 with the goal of moving into a new home that will work for their soon-to-be family of five. For years, Teigen and Legend have let fans into their home by way of Instagram and Twitter pictures and videos that showed everything from the singer's piano area to the cookbook author's massive kitchen.

The couple, of course, kept some areas of their home private, but now that it's on the market, new photos from Anthony Barcelo, courtesy of Douglas Elliman, will give fans a more personal look and shows just why the property costs so much.

Scroll down to take a look at the stunning photos of Legend and Teigen's home.

1. The Outside Architecture

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The sleek, futuristic design of the house gives it so much curb appeal.

2. Living Space

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Fans will be familiar with this space if they keep an eye on Teigen's Instagram Story. The open area in Teigen and Legend's home is a perfect space for lounging and entertaining. With floor to ceiling windows, the room offers a lot of light during the day.

3. The Kitchen

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The Legend's kitchen is perfect for cooking, of course, since the family spends a lot of time whipping up meals and desserts together. With an added table connected to the island, there's no shortage of seating.

4. The Master Bedroom

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Just like in the living space, there's plenty of windows in the master bedroom allowing for optimal light and picture perfect views.

5. The Master Bathroom

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Legend and Teigen's master bath is what dreams are made of.

6. The Master Closet

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Of course the couple's closet looks like it could be the display at the most expensive store on Rodeo Drive.

7. The Gym

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Their in-home gym has everything a fitness lover could need.

8. The Theater

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Legend and Teigen love cuddling up with their kids Luna and Miles, so this room is perfect for family nights.

9. The Outside Oasis

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Their backyard could easily double as a hotel resort.

10. An Outdoor Dining Area

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Beneath an ivy-filled pergola lies a massive table for hosting and a perfect outdoor kitchen.

12. Views for Days

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

A panoramic view of the back of Teigen and Legend's house is incredible.

13. Luna's Room

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The little girl's room is equal parts adorable and fancy.

14. The Playroom

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

There's no way Miles and Luna can get bored in this room overflowing with toys and happiness.

15. Legend's Awards Area

Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The saying "a picture says a thousand words" holds true with this photo, only replace "words" with "accolades."