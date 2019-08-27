I don't know about you, but one of the main reasons I've been waiting for VMAs night is so I could see whether Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would show up together. They've gotten pretty public about their rumored romance since the release of their steamy single and music video, "Señorita," in June. And now, fans got to see them perform it on stage. The photos of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' 2019 VMAs performance are flirtier than ever — and I think it's safe to say this love story is still heating up.

Mendes and Cabello were announced as VMAs performers on Aug. 13, which led to immediate speculation that they might take the stage together to perform their new song. The stars have been fueling dating rumors all summer, after being spotted holding hands and kissing on multiple occasions. In late July, a source told Entertainment Tonight they've reportedly "fallen for one another" and are "committed to working on a relationship." The couple showed up separately to the show, but their performance was totally worth the wait.

On the night of the MTV VMAs on Monday, Aug. 26, fans finally got to see the couple on stage performing their hit song. And let me tell you — it was everything I could have wanted and more. The performance had a lot of the same vibes as the music video, with low lights and candles, lots of dancing, chemistry, and almost-kisses.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, it wouldn't be the same song if the performance weren't so steamy. Some of the lyrics to "Seńorita" go:

Land in Miami, the air was hot from summer rain / Sweat dripping off me before I even knew her name, la la la / It felt like ooh la la la / Sapphire moonlight, We danced for hours in the sand / Tequila sunrise, Her body fit right in my hands, la la la / It felt like ooh la la la, yeah

This song is all about summer romance, and I am all about it.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And that wasn't it. After their performance, Mendes and Cabello were seen cuddling from their seats in the audience.

And then, they took the stage together to accept the award for Best Collaboration.

I think part of the fascination with Mendes and Cabello and their song is the fact that they might also be dating in real life. On Aug. 9, Cabello posted a sweet photo on Instagram to celebrate Mendes' 21st birthday with the caption, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!" While it's not official confirmation that the two singers are together, it seems pretty telling about their feelings for each other.

Cabello and Mendes have a long history together. They released their first collaboration, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," back in 2015, and they've been friends ever since. On June 22, just days after the release of "Señorita," Cabello wrote a touching Instagram tribute to her friendship with Mendes: "You’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together. Thank you for always being being there for me and having my back."

Now, it's pretty clear Cabello really does love it when Mendes calls her "Señorita."