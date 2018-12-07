What do you have planned for the holidays? Once Christmas rolls around, it seems like there are so many things to do, and so little time. You have holiday parties and cookie swaps to attend, presents to buy, and hometown friends to catch up with. You're feeling all holly jolly in the festive spirit, but Christmastime can also be a bit hectic. Sometimes you just want to unwind and take it all in, because this time of year is really special and goes by incredibly fast. Make the most of it and check out these NYC holiday pop-up bars for 2018 that'll surely add some sparkle to your Instagram.

There's no denying that New York City is the ultimate place to celebrate Christmas. The Big Apple has everything a true Christmas lover could ever want, including ice skating rinks, the grand Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, holiday markets, and so much more. You can even drop into a pop-up bar (if you're 21 or over) once you're officially on Christmas break to celebrate a long semester, or just after work to relax and brighten the mood. Add any of these festive bars to your bucket list this season, and cheers to a very Merry Christmas.

1 Donner & Blitzen's Reindeer Lounge At The Springs Reindeer Lounge Donner & Blitzen's reindeer lounge is a holiday pop-up that's decked out in all the Christmas things. Rock your ugly Christmas sweater and socks to this lounge at The Springs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The space features a variety of grand Christmas trees, candy cane walls, fairy lights, murals, and fireplaces. You'll be able to sip holiday themed cocktails, including candy cane shots, mulled wine, and a drink named the "Nog-Gonna Make It To Work Tomorrow." And of course, you won't be able to pass up the lounge's "The Office Party Cookie Plate" and fried s’mores. Be ready to dance the night away with friends, and spread that festive cheer as the DJ spins Christmas-inspired tunes. Let's just say, you and your holiday Instagram pics will be lit, so don't miss out on the fun — this pop-up will only be open until Dec. 30.

2 Freehold Winter Lodge Freehold Brooklyn Freehold Winter Lodge is a must visit during your Christmas break. This penthouse lodge and enclosed heated courtyard is fully decorated with festive lights. It feels like the ultimate winter wonderland for romantic date nights or girls' night with your besties. Throughout the entire month of December, they'll be hosting a variety of Christmas-themed events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Sounds like the perfect pop-up to me!

3 Haven Ski Chalet At The Sanctuary Hotel Haven Rooftop The fun at Haven Rooftop never stops, so be sure to drop in to check out this holiday pop-up at the Sanctuary Hotel. From faux snow to white lights and cozy winter decor, this heated rooftop is will be full of Christmas magic. Toast to this season with cocktails like the "Toasted Almond" and "Peppermint Cream." If you're with a group of friends, why not order a shot ski? Talk about the ultimate cold weather escape!