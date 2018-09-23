These Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Costume Ideas Will Make You Look In Love On Halloween

There’s no question that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of 2018’s new power couples. The two stars have enjoyed a whirlwind romance over the course of the year and now they’re engaged to be married. But romance goals aside, Jonas and Chopra have inspired couples everywhere with their incredible style. And that makes them the perfect examples to follow this Halloween. So, down below you’ll find a list of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra costume ideas to consider.

Given how many incredible looks Jonas and Chopra have sported this year, I’ve narrowed down a few for you to check out. This list is comprised of the couple’s most notable looks, including their incredible 2017 Met Gala style.

2017 Met Gala

During the 2017 Met Gala, Jonas and Chopra served up one of the most iconic looks ever. With Chopra in a trench coat dress with an extended train and Jonas sporting tuxedo jacket with a super cool pattern, they definitely made it a red carpet event to remember. Not only that, but it was the very first taste we got of what would become their future romance.

So, here's the look you're going for:

For the guys out there looking to match Jonas’ Met Gala look, you can try a snazzy suit jacket and some slacks. Like this one:

Donet Men's Floral Party Dress Suit, $36.99, Amazon

The Chopra wannabes can opt for a trench coat. It's not exactly a dress, but you can make it work. Add some combat heel boots into the mix and you’re good to go! Here's a trench coat to consider:

ilishop Women's Elegant Jacket Slim Long Trench Coat, $45.99, Amazon

And here are some sick high-heel combat boots!

Inornever Platform Military Combat Boots, $28.99, Amazon

Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary

Chopra and Jonas turned heads at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary celebration in early September 2018. Jonas continued his trend of eye-catching tuxedo looks with a white jacket and black pants. Chopra opted for a shimmery long-sleeved dress.

Here's the look they sported at the event:

To replicate Jonas’ look, try:

FISOUL Men's Suit Skinny Fit Suit Jacket, $27.99, Amazon

For Chopra’s look, this'll probably do it:

LMBRIDAL Women's Bridesmaid Sequin Mermaid Evening Dress, $69.99, Amazon

Walk Through JFK Airport

Back in June, Jonas and Chopra were spotted at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City looking mighty casual, but also very stylish. It was one of the first public sightings of the couple after all those dating rumors started. And you know what? Their jet-setting look could make for a great Halloween costume. To get an idea of what they looked like, here are some photos published by Elle.

Chopra was wearing a crop top and pants set that looks an awful lot like the one below. Throw on a white jacket and sunglasses and you’re all set!

Do You Wanna Bet? Set, $37.99, Fashion Nova

For Jonas’ look, I’d recommend going for a ripped denim jacket with an old hat and t-shirt. Here’s a jacket to consider:

Chest Pocket Extremely Ripped Denim Jacket, $42.67, Rosegal

And there you have it! Three awesome looks that'll definitely put you in the running for Best Couples Costume at your local Halloween party.