These New "Dear David" Photos Are The Scariest Yet, So Good Luck Sleeping Tonight

If you thought your roommate was tough to handle, just be grateful you're not living in Adam Ellis' apartment. The New York City-based artist has been documenting his paranormal experiences, and the footage he shared has left the Twittersphere speechless. There are new "Dear David" photos that take creepy to a whole new level, so feel blessed that you only have to deal with dirty dishes in the sink — not a malicious spirit.

Ellis took to social media to share the encounters he has had with David. This young boy with a disfigured head — who had been "hurt in an accident" — appeared to Ellis in a dream one night, but the nightmare quickly became a reality. Soon, the young boy would show up in the artist's apartment, sitting in his bedroom chair, moving objects across the room, making appearances in photographs. The footage Ellis has managed to capture would definitely make anyone consider a move... far, far away.

However, Ellis has remained in his building (though a different apartment), and — fortunately for followers and unfortunately for him — the suspicious incidents continue. After a brief hiatus, Ellis returned with an update, and it's pretty unsettling. He hadn't been feeling well, and understandably so given the circumstances. Ellis wrote,

It was a feeling I'm used to — it always accompanies David. People tweet at me a lot saying he might just need help, but I'm certain that's not the case. Every time he shows up, I feel a palpable sense of malice.

Rather than run in the other direction, Ellis embraced his "palpable sense of malice" and decided to set up a camera on his 7-foot bookshelf to capture any suspicious happenings. Using an app that takes photographs every 60 seconds, Ellis was left with quite a few findings... and none of them were good. "The vast majority of them were me sleeping in an empty room. It's sort of dark but you can see me sleeping," he wrote. "I'd left a couple night lights on just in case anything showed up, but for the first hundred or so photos it was just me in an empty room."

That wasn't the case for long.

"He was on the bed. Inches from me, staring down at me sleeping."

"Here's the final photo on the scroll... I'm at a loss for words. That malformed ear, that stringy hair. I didn't even know what to think."

Though some were skeptical of these findings, there have been other photos and videos that were just mind blowing.

Who was rocking that chair?

Here's the feed of that alert. https://t.co/6FHmUyIRBx — (@moby_dickhead) #

How do you explain this?

My entire call history for the past week looks like this. You'll notice that I answered once, yesterday. — (@moby_dickhead) #

Is that... David?

@moby_dickhead the fear i felt after brightening up the picture BLESS — (@osherrn) #

At this point, as much as I enjoy a good scary story, I would've made a beeline right out of there and into a new apartment. Home is a sacred space, and there is only so much paranormal activity I'd be able to take before I'd just surrender to the spirits. I'd wave that white flag high, friends (and this is coming from a woman who loves ghosts and hauntings). Despite it all, Ellis just wants to get some shut eye (oddly enough).

Who would've thought a little boy would be capable of being so malicious — and haunting a grown man? No matter how little, the spirit has taken a toll on the artist. "There's what I felt that night. Malice. Dread. But still, I was alone. And I was so tired, I wound up just going back to sleep. I've been so exhausted recently I can barely function," Ellis revealed in a tweet.

I think it's safe to say this is David's space now. Perhaps it's time to get on Craigslist and find a new place to live.

