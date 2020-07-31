The jolliest time of the year is still a few months away, but Nestlé is helping people add some festive flavors to their caffeine grind sooner than expected. On Monday, July 27, the company revealed it will roll out a new lineup of seasonal holiday flavors as early as September — and each one sounds like dessert in creamer form. From a Mint Truffle flavor to an offering inspired by the pairing of hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookies, each of these Nestlé and Coffee mate holiday creamers for 2020 sounds more delicious than the last.

While this holiday season might look a little different than years past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nestlé, which is the parent company of Coffee mate, is bringing back seasonal favorites like its natural bliss Pumpkin Spice and Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha creamers as well as creative yet familiar takes on some of winter's most beloved pairings. Case in point: Coffee mate's new Toll House Cookies 'n Cocoa, which is meant to evoke the tasty combo of warm and gooey chocolate chip cookies with a mug of hot cocoa. A 32-ounce container of this festive deliciousness will sell for $3.99 at grocery stores and major retailers once it comes to shelves in September 2020, making it an easy and inexpensive way to spice up your coffee habit at home.

Nestlé will also be adding to its all-natural natural bliss line, including an autumn-inspired dairy-free offering. The Caramel Toffee Almond Milk creamer is a plant-based beverage which promises to upgrade your cup of joe with flavors of rich caramel and buttery toffee, and it will sell for $3.29 per 16-ounce bottle.

Last but not least, Nestlé is giving fans of mint and chocolate a tasty alternative to its Peppermint Mocha. Coffee drinkers will want to deck their brew with natural bliss Mint Truffle creamer, which combines milk chocolate and candy cane flavors for the ultimate holiday combination. A 16-ounce bottle of the all-natural limited-edition offering will also sell for $3.29.

Courtesy of Nestlé

Coffee fans will have to wait until September until they can grab these new offerings as well as the existing holiday flavors at their local grocery store — they will be available through the holiday season. While it's still a bit away, keep in mind that the latest coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC as of June 15, which recommends cutting down on non-essential errands as much as possible. When you are in a grocery store, try to maintain social distancing as much as possible by staying at least six feet away from others and wearing a face covering. When you get home and are done handling your groceries, make sure to wash your hands.

