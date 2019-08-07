If you're an ice cream connoisseur, chances are that you've had a chance to try the sweet confection's richer and more decadent cousin, frozen custard. If you have yet to sample the melt-in-your-mouth dessert or are just looking to score some savings on a cone (or four), these National Frozen Custard Day 2019 deals on Aug. 8 make it the perfect time to do so while starting off the weekend countdown in the tastiest way possible. Here's how to satisfy all your frozen custard cravings while barely making a dent in your bank account.

While I'd happily scream for ice cream any of the 365 days of the year, there's just something about patio season that makes a frozen, sugar-filled dessert all the more satisfying. My personal go-to? Frozen custard, which is even more delicious than ice cream due to the addition of egg yolks to the combination of milk and cream. Luckily, the national food holiday gods are giving sugar fanatics something to smile about this week, because Thursday, Aug. 8, is National Frozen Custard Day. In addition to taking advantage of savings on some of your favorite frozen custard scoops, you can pocket some cones of the sweet stuff for free. Summer 2019 is looking tastier than ever, y'all.

BurgerFi

One of the best freebies I saw is from BurgerFi, which is gifting customers a free small custard at locations nationwide on Aug. 8. All you have to do is download the BurgerFi app and place your order in-store or in the app, then you can kiss those weekday scaries goodbye with a sweet confection on the house. Unfortunately, there's a limit of one of these bad boys per person, but it's a sweet deal that you won't have to spend a dime to get your sugar fix.

Andy's Frozen Custard

While Andy's Frozen Custard won't be handing out free cones, one of these goodies will only cost you 86 cents on Aug. 8. All day long, the chain will be serving up the discounted cones to mark the opening of its first storefront in 1986. Just note that there's a limit of one 86 cent-priced cone per person.

Shake Shack

On Aug. 8, Shake Shack will be sweetening up your lunch or dinner with a complimentary single scoop of Shake Shack’s signature vanilla or chocolate frozen custard, according to a Shake Shack rep. All you have to do is spend $5 or more on the Shake Shack app or online and use the promo code "CUSTARDDAY" to get in on the sweet freebie.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

If you're looking to get your frozen custard cravings handled while supporting a good cause, you'll want to head to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. All day, the chain will be serving up your choice of a single cone, single dish, or custard cookie at locations nationwide for just $1. The best part is that half of your purchase will go to benefit the Kids in Need Foundation.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

According to a Facebook post, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be ringing in the festivities by offering a cup or cone of their creamy Frozen Custard for just 99 cents. You have all day to take advantage of the order, but there's a limit of one of these specialty-sized treats per person.

Again, National Frozen Custard Day is one day and one day only, so I'd make a game plan to hit most, if not all, of these places before the holiday is over.