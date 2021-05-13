There's nothing quite like a piping hot, melt-in-your-mouth biscuit smothered with your choice of jam, gravy, honey, or butter — and luckily, there's an unofficial food holiday so that you can celebrate your love of buttery carbs at least once a year. Friday, May 14 officially marks National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, and a number of your favorite biscuit retailers are ringing in the holiday with promotions and giveaways. You'll want to check out these National Buttermilk Biscuit Day 2021 deals for May 14 to score some savory savings.

If you decide to visit one of these biscuit retailers in-person to take advantage of the May 14 deals, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance for social distancing and masking. Without further ado, here are some of the best National Buttermilk Biscuit Day deals that are going on this year.

Red Lobster

The home of the fan-beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits is giving fans the opportunity to score free cheesy biscuits as well as other offerings off the menu, including crab legs and Main lobster tail add-ons. To potentially win one of 500 free rewards, you can enter the "Big Cheese" Biscuit sweepstakes by downloading the rewards app if you haven't already and completing a member profile. Both existing and new members will automatically get an entry if they submit it in their My Rewards wallet by June 4. You can score extra entries with every dine-in, delivery, or to-go order (up to two per day) made at a Red Lobster restaurant or online through May 28.

In addition, one Gold or Platinum Red Lobster Rewards will win the status of Chief Biscuit Officer, including $1,000 in Red Lobster gift cards, the change to weigh in on future dishes, and, of course, extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Popeyes

The fast food chain is honoring National Buttermilk Biscuit Day this year with a tongue-in-cheek reference to a popular meme. Because it's a ~struggle~ to chow down on Popeyes' biscuits without a beverage in hand, Popeyes is giving customers a free biscuit and a small drink with any $5 purchase through the app or online. To take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is use the promo code "#SoDry" when you're checking out.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Maple Street Biscuit Company — which has locations in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, and Kentucky — is giving biscuit lovers the chance to score a free biscuit as well as biscuits for a year. On May 14, the company is continuing its annual tradition by calling on people to share their Biscuit Day (you have to post your dance video on Instagram using the hashtag #DoTheBiscuit by May 14) to get a free biscuit in-store.

One lucky recipient with a particularly good biscuit dance will receive one free signature biscuit a week for a year.

Harlem Biscuit Company

If you're in the Big Apple, you can head to Harlem Biscuit Company to score a free biscuit on the house on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, which has locations in Charleston, Atlanta, and Charlotte, will be giving away a free buttermilk hot little biscuit with any purchase on May 14. The eatery, which also offers online ordering, will also be taking 20% off frozen buttermilk biscuits and gluten-free buttermilk biscuits at all locations on Friday.