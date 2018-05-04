These Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 Are Too Sweet To Pass Up

Mama bears should be celebrated every day of the year, but we go all out on Mother's Day. It's time for boozy brunch plans or a delicious waffle breakfast in bed, and gifting Mom the most heartwarming present ever. If you need some inspiration on what to get Mom, this list of Mother's Day gifts under $50 is here to help a girl out.

Don't worry if you have to stay within a budget for Mother's Day, either. Your mom knows you'd give her the whole world if you could. (And you know she'd applaud you for creating and sticking to a budget.) Lucky for you, any of these gifts will show your mom how much she means to you. From sentimental to useful, these presents are sure to give her all the feels, and you'll feel satisfied AF.

No matter what age you are, you'll always be happy when your mom is happy. She deserves to feel loved and appreciated for all that she does for you. Giving your mom any of these seven gifts will not only plant a big smile on her face, but they'll fill her heart with so much joy. Get your credit cards ready, because you won't want to pass up any of these ideas.

1 A Mother And Daughter Letter Book Set uncommongoods Mother And Daughter Letter Book Set, $40, UncommonGoods Handwritten notes and letters might mean the world to your mom. Collecting and saving the notes you and your mom have exchanged over the years in this beautiful set will be something she can treasure forever. Cue the happy tears.

2 A Rose Gold Coffee Maker Amazon Bodum Chambord Coffee Maker, $37.27, Amazon If your mom loves drinking coffee just as much as you, she'll really appreciate this kitchen accessory. The rose gold accents on this one are trendy AF. Now, mama bear can sip in style, and you can get a few pics of this beauty for the 'Gram. You just might have to get one of these for yourself, too.

3 A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Urban Outfitters Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49, Urban Outfitters Does your mom enjoy relaxing in the bath with a good book and sweet candle? Well, her self-care Sundays just got a major upgrade with this caddy that's simple to assemble and enjoy. She can put her book on there or even a refreshing glass of rosé.

4 A Literary Infinite Scarf uncommongoods Literary Scarves, $48, UncommonGoods Is your mom always reading something new, or does she belong to a book club? If so, she will live for this literary scarf. There are a few great options to choose from, like Jane Eyre and Alice in Wonderland. Even if the writing on the scarf doesn't include her favorite passage, she'll love that you incorporated one of her hobbies into her gift.

5 Personalized Scrabble Letters In A Frame Etsy Personalized Family Name Scrabble Frame, $28.14, Etsy Your mom will swoon so hard over this unique gift, especially if she's a huge fan of Scrabble. Feel free to even include your family fur baby's name in the frame, too. This is going to look so perfect hung up in your mom's living room.

6 A Personalized Phone Case Etsy Personalized Mommy Since iPhone Case, $16.99+, UncommonGoods If your mom is part of the iPhone crew, you can spice up her accessory game with this pretty phone case. Sure, your mom might still be trying to figure out how to text and add emojis, but she can do it in style thanks to this floral case. You can even make up a little gift basket of a few different ones so she can swap them out over time.