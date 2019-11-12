These Moon Signs Are Most Compatible For Relationships & Love

If it seems like your zodiac sign isn't a great match with the sign of your crush, date, or significant other, don't worry. Try looking at the moon sign pairings that work best in relationships, because there's a lot more to consider about someone's astrological chart than just their sun sign. (Your sun sign is your main sign — the one you've probably heard the most about — but everyone's personality, behaviors, and actions are influenced by a variety of other astrological factors.)

“We are more likely to be drawn to people who fulfill, compliment or balance the needs of our moon sign,” astrologer Lara Newell-Barrette tells Elite Daily. It may be because while the sun sign represents one’s conscious self-expression or how someone conveys their unique self, the moon is linked to their emotional world. “[The moon represents] what we see as nurturing and nourishment,” adds astrologer Alicia Shaich Yusuf. It indicates the drive for security, stability, intimacy, and belonging. Therefore, it’s not just your sun-sun pairings you should be looking at when it comes to love and relationships. Your moon-moon pairings matter just as much, if not more so. If you're not sure what your moon sign is, you can determine it via an online calculator.

Before getting into the pairings, it is also worth noting that your sign will work best with a sign from the same element. So, for instance, an earthy Taurus moon would generally get along best with one of its fellow earth signs: Capricorn and Virgo. However, if you and your partner's moon signs don’t stem from the same element, don’t worry. According to astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., moon signs are just one of many factors that make up a strong astrological match, and she's seen couples with traditionally "incompatible" birth charts that actually have fantastic relationships.

Shutterstock

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) Romantic Pisces moons are all about love, so they may work well with earthy Taurus moons, who crave beauty and stability in relationships. The two can share in their common need for closeness.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Fiercely independent Aries moons like to avoid mushy feelings, instead preferring excitement and spontaneity. Having a crush kind of freaks them out. But a Libra moon's easygoing, peaceful nature is a perfect match because they can remind Aries that relationships are a give-and-take balance between two people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus moons crave stability, which makes them a perfect match for sensual, emotional, occasionally possessive Scorpio moons. These signs will find a tight, mutually satisfying sense of intimacy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Shutterstock Ever-curious social butterfly Gemini moons can find a cheerleader and a partner-in-crime in Sagittarius moons. As a fire sign, the Sag moon loves flare and fun, always stays bold, and is never boring — exactly what Gemini needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer moons “crave feeling all the feels, as much as possible,” Farrar notes. A Capricorn moon would be the perfect match, as they tend to similarly value emotional connection and stability. They tend to go overboard sometimes, but Cancer moons won't mind.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Flashy Leo moons can spend a lot of emotional energy focused on themselves. Sometimes, their desire to be the center of attention can overtake their desire to tap into their emotions. So, Aquarius moons might be an ideal match, thanks to their “creativity and natural ability to want to self-express,” Farrar notes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo is a cautious sign that can get too caught-up in day-to-day details, so it will work well with an organized and practical Cancer. The crab will make a Virgo's life smoother, taking some much-needed weight off their boo's shoulders.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Shutterstock In a classic case of opposites attracting, Libra and Aries are two sides of the same coin and can complete each other beautifully. Aries moons like to be in charge, while Libra moons are comfiest when someone else is making the decisions. Aries moons can be sassy, but diplomatic Libras are always there with sensitivity and harmony. This relationship is perfectly balanced.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Scorpio moons crave relationships full of intense feelings. That makes them an ideal partner for Taurus moons, who crave stability above all else. After all, what's more stable and dependable than a person who’s not afraid to catch feels?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Risk-taking Sagittarius moons thrive when they're with a kindred spirit. Outside of its circle of fire, Gemini moons tend to keep the momentum going for Sagittarians, thanks to their curious mind and social butterfly tendencies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Shutterstock It may take some time for a Capricorn moon to show their feelings, as this sign likes to take it slow. That being said, the goat values feeling secure in a relationship and may be a proponent of more traditional, old-fashioned romance. A sensual Cancer could prove to be a good match, as they both naturally like to make their partners feel secure.