In light of the news that the president's son plans to release a book, the internet is doing what it does best and putting its own hilarious spin on the situation. A few months ahead of the November launch date of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book, one Twitter user shared a blank template of the book's cover for people to get creative with — and it's safe to say the Twitterverse definitely delivered. These memes of Donald Trump Jr.'s Triggered book offer up the most hilarious alternate titles, and it looks like people had a lot of fun rising to the challenge.

It all started when journalist Parker Molloy decided to photoshop a "Make your own Donald Trump Jr. book template" after Trump Jr. revealed the cover art for his book in Friday, July 26. In an Instagram post, he announced he was planning to release a book which is part memoir, part conservative rebuttal to the left. Titled Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us, the piece promises to "expose all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online 'shadow banning' to fake accusations of 'hate speech,'" per a description from publisher Center Street.

According to the publisher, "No topic is spared from political correctness," and it's safe to say that you can expect to find quite a bit of anti-left sentiment in its pages.

In a tweet shared on July 22, Trump Jr. called it "the book the leftist elites don’t want you to read" while sharing the title of the work, which led Molloy to invite her fellow Twitter users to get creative with alternative monikers for the book. Take a look at their alternate titles, below.

"Do You Know Who My Father Is? You’re In Big Trouble Buddy. My Dad Runs This Town."

"The Deplorax"

"Why Did I Copy Ted Cruz's Beard And Other Musings"

"Silver Spoons: A Manhattan Boot-Strap Story"

"100% I Didn't Write This Book"

"Privileged: A Life Free Of Self-Awareness"

"Triumph: How I Beat The Odds, Worked My Way Up The Chain of Command at My Dad’s Company, & How You Can Too!"

"Trigger: How To Distract The Left With Projection"

Trump Jr.'s announcement that he will become the third person in his family to write a book comes amidst his criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Trump Jr. recently publicly criticized Mueller for the way he handled the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump administration and the Kremlin as well as any possible obstruction during the investigation.

During an interview on Thursday, July 25, Trump Jr. called the probe a "hoax set up by the Democrats from moment number one." While Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to say the president willingly or knowingly conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election, he did find that Russia engaged in a systematic election interference, and in his hearing on July 24, he warned Congress they're still doing it, per CNN.

"I think the American people finally saw it, that [Mueller] — who was the lead of the largest investigation in American history, really the largest hoax at this point — he didn't have a fundamental understanding of not only where it began, but what was even involved," Trump Jr. said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Elite Daily reached out to the Department of Justice for comment on Trump's claims regarding Mueller's involvement and knowledge of the investigation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Ultimately, I think the American public saw that he was put in there as a figurehead because he was the former leader of the FBI. He was a decorated Marine and that he would do what's right," he continued. "This guy put in 19 leftist, Hillary Clinton-donor lawyers."

"He had no idea who was running the ship," the author added. "The inmates were running the asylum. Those inmates were the Democratic Party."

For his part, Mueller strongly pushed back against claims of hiring lawyers with a conflict of interest during his testimony.

While speaking before Congress on Wednesday, July 24, Mueller said, "We strove to hire those individuals that could do the job. I’ve been in this business for almost 25 years. And in those 25 years, I have not had occasion once to ask somebody about their political affiliation. It is not done. What I care about is the capability of the individual to do the job and do the job quickly and seriously and with integrity."

From the sounds of things, readers can expect pretty similar jargon when Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us is released in November, so I'd keep that in mind if you plan to read it. In the meantime, feel free to check out the meme template and try your own spin on an alternate title for Trump Jr.'s book.