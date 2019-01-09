These Memes Of Colton's 'Bachelor' Season Will Keep You Laughing Through The Rose Ceremony

The first rose ceremony of this Bachelor season is officially over, but there's still a whole season of Colton's journey to love ahead. The Season 23 premiere episode alone featured more than enough jokes about Colton's virginity to last an entire season, but chances are there will be a lot more where that came from. If you need some laughs to make it through all the drama at the Bachelor mansion this season, these memes of Colton's Bachelor season will definitely get the job done.

It's only been one episode and already this season of The Bachelor is filled with meme-able moments. The limo entrances are always something to be seen since they're the contestants' first chance to make a memorable and lasting impression. But even beyond the ladies' first entrances, they gave Twitter plenty to talk – and meme – about. From showing up in animal costumes to bringing along real-life animals, the women of this season have already started to define themselves by some very odd behavior. But, odd behavior thrives on the internet, so these memes are sure to absolutely make this season worth it. Come to see Colton find love, stay for the sloth jokes.

The Sloth

There's no question in mind who the true standout contestant of the Season 23 premiere was none other than Alex D., aka The Sloth. I mean, how many times in your life will you see a full human-sized sloth emerge from a limo and try to woo a human man? Not many, I'm guessing. Seeing The Sloth on The Bachelor premiere was a once-in-a-lifetime event, and so fans on Twitter reacted appropriately by properly memeifying the occasion.

Some were enamored by how long it took The Sloth just to get out of her limo:

Others were struck by her bold fashion choice compared to other women's more, shall we say, traditional dresses:

And other fans saw The Sloth and were reminded of a classic love song:

Unfortunately, Alex D. did not receive a rose, so this is the last we'll see of her on this season of The Bachelor. But, luckily, The Sloth Memes will live on and on and on.

Catherine

Catherine caught the audience's attention in the season premiere with her pushy attitude and insistence that she get to talk privately with Colton four (FOUR!!) times throughout the cocktail party. But, fans on Twitter noticed one thing about Catherine that's even more striking than her "I'm not here to make friends" outlook. Twitter found Catherine's celebrity doppelganger in Jennifer Coolidge, and once you see it, it's hard to not see it ever again.

Jennifer Coolidge famously perfected the "bend-and-snap" with Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde, so now my only hope for this season is that we see Catherine recreate the movie's flirtatious move to try to win over Colton.

Catherine's Dog, Lucy the Pomeranian

Not only did Catherine make an impression at the Bachelor mansion, but so did her dog, Lucy. Lucy is 10 years old, which makes her 70 in dog years, and probably the oldest Bachelor star of all time. She may be old, but that didn't stop her from getting memed like the best of them.

I would love nothing more than a Bachelorette season devoted to a bunch of hunky guys trying to win the love of a Pomeranian. Hey, Bachelor producers, take note!

Bri's Accent

Bri first introduced herself to Colton with an Australian accent, but then right away revealed it was all fake in her on-camera interview. Fans on Twitter were blown away by the audacity of this real-life accent scammer.

It didn't make it to air but in a deleted scene, Bri revealed to Colton that her accent was fake. Colton took the news well, but it's too bad that there won't be more accent scamming the rest of the season, at the very least for the meme fodder.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.