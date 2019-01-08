Ever since the contestants for The Bachelor Season 23 were announced, heads have been scratching over Alex D.'s job title of "sloth." It's definitely a odd one – since when can people be things other than human as a career? Bachelor fans have a lot to say about the sloth's first appearance, and honestly these tweets about the sloth on Colton's Bachelor season will slowly win you over.

Sure, there have been some weird jobs before – like that time Season 18's Tiara simply called herself a "free spirit." But never before has someone anointed themselves with an inter-species title like Alex D. has. It's pretty weird, and it gets even weirder when Alex D. shows up at the mansion actually in a sloth costume, because she heard that Colton likes to "take things slow." I guess any true professional sloth has to make sure she truly looks the part.

But, the more you think about it, the more you realize that maybe Alex D. has the right idea. Sloths are like the ultimate self-care role model: They sleep when they're tired (which I'm pretty sure is most of the time), they eat a lot, and they move at their own pace. Some might think the sloth is weird, but I think she's pretty cool. Check out some tweets below to see what fans have to say, and figure out where you land on the great sloth debate.

Even before the Season 23 premiere, fans formed strong opinions on Alex D. According to some tweets, Alex D. may have even attracted some brand new viewers to the Bachelor franchise thanks to her creative career and style choices. At the very least, even before meeting her, fans related to her sloth-like lifestyle.

Alex D. did share a bit more of her personality beyond her sloth-ing around. She's from New England (which is strange, since sloths are native to South America) and apparently makes money with a little side-gig to sloth-ing as an account manager. Her bio on the ABC website reads:

A New England girl through and through, Alex was born on Cape Cod, went to college at University of Massachusetts and now lives in Boston. When she's not cheering on the Patriots or the Red Sox, she's working as an account manager for an IT staffing agency.

The good news for Alex D. is that she'll be home in Boston to root for the Red Sox for all of baseball season: She was among the women Colton sent home the first night. But, it's bad news for all us sloth fans. I was ready for an entire season of spying the sloth steal food from the fridge and do other highly relatable, tweetable things. Oh well, I guess we'll just have to wait for the sloth to hopefully reappear on Bachelor in Paradise. Maybe we'll see a sloth bikini costume? I, for one, can't wait to see the tweets about that.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.