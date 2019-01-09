Well folks if you can dream it, you can meme it. Amidst the ongoing government shutdown, on Jan. 8, President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, and in turn Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had a chance to respond. The government might be shut down, but it became pretty clear during their response that the internet is still in full swing. These memes of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi after Trump's address are very disappointed in you, the president, and basically everything.

Trump is seeking more than $5 billion for his border security proposal, which includes a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Facing opposition from the left and his inability to secure the funding resulted in a government shutdown starting Dec. 22. As of Wednesday, Jan. 9, the country is on day 19 of a government shutdown over the funding dispute. In an effort to gain some support for his security proposal, Trump delivered a televised speech from the Oval Office on Jan. 8, in which he again asked for funding, talked about the "thousands" of undocumented immigrants trying to cross the border each day, and continued to blame the Democrats for the shutdown, according to CNN.

Following the president's address, Pelosi and Schumer joined forces to deliver an address of their own in response to Trump. "The president has chosen fear, we want to start with the facts," said Pelosi. But before she and Schumer could even get to the facts, Twitter took note of how the two leading Democrats were standing side-by-side behind a podium in front of a row of American flags looking like your disappointed parents — which made them grade A fodder for yet another meme.

While some of Twitter was preoccupied thinking of things Mommy Pelosi and Daddy Schumer could be mad about, others noticed a similarity to a certain Depression-era iconic painting.

Twitter might have been a little too distracted to notice, but Schumer and Pelosi did also respond to Trump — or rather call out what they viewed as the "manufacture" of a crisis. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the remark.

“Most presidents have used Oval Office addresses for noble purposes," Schumer said. "This president just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration.”

In his address, Trump made a few claims that could be construed as misleading or even false. During the 2016 presidential campaign trail, Trump often boasted that Mexico will pay for the wall, but during Tuesday's speech, Trump made the claim that Mexico will "indirectly" pay for the wall through a new trade deal, according to CNN. The "new trade deal" is referring to the Trump's replacement for the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that was signed with Canada and Mexico in November and might increase tax revenue that would then pay for the wall. However, that deal still needs to go through Congress, according to The Guardian. It's also debatable whether the deal would bring significantly more revenue into the United States, and whether the money would be able to be dedicated to a border wall without congressional approval. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject.

He also blamed the Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown. "The federal government remains shut down for one reason and one reason only. Because Democrats will not fund border security," he said. However, Democrats have offered more than $1 billion for border security, while holding out on the $5 billion that the president requested for a wall. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject. That claim is something Pelosi and Schumer really clung to during their response.

Despite Trump's insistence that that the shutdown is all the Democrats fault, Pelosi and Schumer made it clear that there's a plan in place that would re-open the government and also allow for negotiations over border security to continue, according to CNN. On Jan. 3, House Democrats passed through some bills that would re-open the government without funding for Trump's wall. Following the address, Schumer said,

Separate the shutdown from the arguments over border security. There is bipartisan legislation — supported by Democrats and Republicans — to reopen government while allowing debate over border security to continue.

CNN on YouTube

As of Jan. 9 the shutdown is still in full swing and so it's not yet apparent whether Trump, Schumer, Pelosi, or the memes had any effect on the situation. At the very least, they lifted our spirits? That's something.