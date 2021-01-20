As major fashion events and happenings over 2020 were severely lacking, it's not surprising that the Inauguration has become the place for fashion. It might not be a red carpet, but the Capitol building was filled with the freshest looks I've seen in months. One look has already gone viral, and it's one you might've missed. Twitter just can't get over the Dior Air Force 1s at Biden's Inauguration. It's about time sneakerheads get some White House recognition.

The shoes made their first major appearance walking down the steps during Amy Klobuchar's speech. The Dior and Air Jordan collab is super rare and retailed for $2,000. They were dropped as a limit release in 2020 and over 5,000,000 people tried to snag a pair. Now, if you want your own pair, resale sites can sell them for over $7,000. As soon as the first glimpse was shone of the highly sought after shoes at the Inauguration, even though it only lasted for a few seconds, Twitter was on the case.

The person showing off all this drip was Vice President Kamala Harris' nephew in law Nikolas Ajagu. His partner Meena Harris, the V.P.'s youngest sister's daughter, confirmed it was him in a tweet. And, given how clean and sharp his shoes looked, it seems he's taking good care of his rare Dior 1s. Ajagu pair his shoes with matching light gray trousers, and navy peacoat, a white button down, and a tie. It was a sharp, refined look with a touch of clout. He sat with his two daughters throughout the ceremony who were wrapped up in two fuzzy, leopard-print coats.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ajagu also wasn't the only one in Jordans. Maisy Biden, the President's granddaughter, wore a pair of 1s Mid Sisterhood. Naturally, sneakerhead Twitter is all over this. "This administration is already off to a fresh start," one user said. The only sad news is that these styling, new first family members probably won't be gracing the White House very often with their trendy kicks.