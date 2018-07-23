It was only a matter of time before the internet got a hold of President Donald Trump's Twitter threat toward Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and transformed it into a barrage of hilarious memes. Trump lit the fuse on July 22, when he tweeted a furious, all-caps attack toward Rouhani, declaring that any threats to the United States would be met with unspecified dire consequences. While many people criticized Trump for souring relations between the two countries even further than they already are, some Twitter users decided to create memes about Trump's threat to Iran's president, because apparently the best thing to do in the face of horror is laugh.

If you somehow missed it, Trump initially lashed out at Rouhani following a speech the Iranian leader gave on Sunday, July 22, in which he warned that a conflict between the U.S. and Iran would be the "mother of all wars," and told Trump not to "play with the lion's tail, because you will regret it eternally." Rouhani then repeated a previous threat he'd made to disrupt oil shipments if U.S. sanctions against Iran continued.

Trump, angered by the remarks, furiously fired back:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

It's absolutely terrifying that these two powers are going at it like this, I know. But Twitter users decided to make the best out of the situation, sharing parodies of Trump's tweet with song lyrics and other hilarious references.

One person had a similar message for McDonald's.

A mood for life, TBH.

Do we really wanna to know what Rouhani wants, though?

Shauna Wright, a public speaker and writer, pulled the notorious pic of Frank "The Lawn Mower Kid" being yelled at by Trump and re-imagined the moment.

But I'm pretty sure everyone stopped laughing when Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif shot back at Trump with some caps of his own, proving just how serious this situation is. Zarif wrote that Iran was "unimpressed" by Trump's warning and told him he was the one who needed to "be cautious."

Anddd I'm terrified again.

According to The Hill, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been strong for years. However, the bitterness between the two countries has grown even more since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Obama-negotiated Iran nuclear deal back in May, which removed sanctions on the Middle Eastern country in exchange for it abandoning its nuclear program. Additionally, at the time of the United States' withdrawal, Trump had suggested that any countries who helped Iran's nuclear aspirations would also be subject to U.S. sanctions. Rouhani responded by indicating he'd continue to work with the remaining signatories to the deal despite the United States' absence, and the back-and-forth between both leaders hasn't really ceased since.

Although it was nice to have a laugh in the middle of such a disaster, considering the tensions between the U.S. and Iran, some of you guys might really wanna chill and get serious about this issue going forward.