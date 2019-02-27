The year 2019 has already lasted 45 years and everyone's exhausted, especially from keeping tabs on the political, and TBH mostly legal, goings on surrounding President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. But one of those cases might be coming to its finale, as Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27 to testify about his work for the president. Everyone was ready for it, and the these memes about Michael Cohen's testimony to Congress are thirsty for this tea.

Cohen was originally set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7, according to The New York Times, but his lawyer Lanny Davis requested it be pushed back over alleged "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani," Davis told Elite Daily in a statement at the time. The White House and representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment at the time. Weeks later, on Feb. 20, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings announced that Cohen's hearing would take place on Wednesday, Feb. 27, according to Politico.

In his prepared testimony, Cohen proved this was definitely going to be a juicy hearing, claiming that he was privy to a number of details, including whether Trump knew about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer ahead of the meeting itself. At the time, Trump said in a Aug. 5 tweet the meeting was "to get information on an opponent," adding that it's "totally legal and done all the time." He also claimed to have more information about Stormy Daniels and her alleged relationship with the president — which the president denies — and even salty comments allegedly made by the president about his son, Donald Trump Jr, saying he had "the worst judgment." Elite Daily reached out to the White House and the Trump Organization for comment on these claims in Cohen's testimony, but did not immediately hear back. It's no surprise that people were breaking out popcorn.

Ahead of the testimony, Cummings also released a brief detailing the scope of the public hearing, which would not include any questions surrounding possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. The public hearing was planned to only focus on things like Trump's "compliance with finance laws," tax laws, "potential and actual conflicts of interest," and alleged payoffs made by the Trump "relating to efforts to influence the 2016 election." That includes the alleged payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal — both of whom claim to have had affairs with Trump and were paid by Cohen prior to the election. While Cohen admitted to paying the women and claimed it was at the direction of Trump, Trump has denied all claims of affairs with either woman, and also denied knowing about the payments in advance. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the matter.

Cohen and his attorney also had some plans for the hearing and a major focus in mind. In a Feb. 19 interview with ABC News, prior to Cummings' brief, Davis told the host of their The Investigation podcast centered on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that Cohen intended to share some “personal, front-line experiences of memories, and incidents, and conduct, and comments that Donald Trump said over that 10-year time period behind closed doors.” Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the matter, but did not immediately hear back. In a set of Feb. 20 tweets, Davis doubled down on that trajectory and said Cohen intended to "publicly tell the truth about [Trump]" on Feb. 27.

Even before the postponements, it seemed like the public was waiting a century for Cohen to spill the tea. Lucky for them, the day finally came.