Sometimes it's hard to remember that American English and Scottish English are technically the same language, especially when it comes to local slang (as an American, I would never have guessed that "getting the messages" refers to groceries). So when Disney aired a sneak peek at our favorite band of princesses having a highly anticipated sleepover, it wasn't that surprising that red-haired lassie Merida from Brave had some, er communication problems with the rest of the gang. Scottish Twitter found the whole situation ~ so relatable ~ and now these memes about Merida in Wreck-It Ralph 2 are trending. Honestly, Disney should just go ahead and make a whole movie about this internet phenomenon, because these tweets are guaranteed to inspire a chuckle fest or two.

It all started when Disney inadvertently broke the internet with a sneak preview of the sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, aptly named Ralph Breaks The Internet, on August 10. When I first watched it, I was expecting the ladies of Disney to spend the evening hanging out in pajamas while trading flawless hair secrets and meeting each others' talking animal sidekicks. That is, until Merida tried to explain her situation to the other princesses via a thick brogue (in case you need a refresher, Merida accidentally cursed her mom and transformed her into a bear).

"I gie my mammy a cake. She turns in tae a big bear, and my auld yin tried tae dae her in," she explains to the ladies in the trailer.

Merida, who's dressed in a shirt featuring a picture of a bear and the word "Mum" on it, continues, "If that's not pure mess, I don't know wit is."

Moana confirms the other princesses' bewildered expressions by chiming in, "We can't understand her." Anna from Frozen explains that it's because Merida is from the "other studio," aka Pixar.

Unsurprisingly, Scottish Twitter is having a great time with the hilarious scene, and even putting its own spin on it, because why not?

I'm just saying, sassy Scottish Merida is everything I didn't know I needed. Line cutters, beware.

Merida would absolutely like a cupholder, please and thank you.

Plus, the other princesses' totally bewildered expressions during this whole exchange are golden.

In case you were still wondering, apparently Merida's explanation roughly translates to "I gave my mum a cake. She turned into a big bear, and my old dad tried to do her in. If that’s not a pure mess, I don’t know what is," but I like these explanations even better.

Unfortunately, we don't get to see more Merida-isms during the one-minute preview trailer, but something tells me that the Scottish princess will be the one breaking the internet when Wreck-It Ralph 2 comes to theaters on November 21. There's no telling how much of the Disney princesses we'll be seeing in the Pixar film, but I'm crossing my fingers for at least a couple cameos and plenty more opportunities for the Scottish Twitterverse to get in on the fun. If you haven't seen the clip yet, you need to check it out and start crafting Merida memes of your own.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Now that that's all settled, can Disney get in on Scottish Twitter: The Movie?