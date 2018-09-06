In general, the POTUS is highly unconventional, and I like to think that most people are aware of that by now. However, President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is by far one of the most atypical things about him. He has a tendency to use countless misspelled words, false facts, and oftentimes, his tweets provide very little context to explain what he's even talking about. In all honesty, his Twitter page is hilarious (in kind of a sad way), and although most of his followers are already aware of what he's talking about in one of his latest posts, these memes about Donald Trump's "Treason?" tweet hilariously take his tweet even father out of context. They make it so, so relatable.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, President Trump took to Twitter to respond to an anonymous op-ed published in The New York Times, reportedly written by an anonymous senior official in his administration. It talks about the ins and outs of working for him and how this individual is part of the "resistance" within the administration, which the author described in the article as actions to "frustrate parts of [President Trump's] agenda and his worst inclinations." In a written response sent in a tweet by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, she said of the letter's author,

The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.

Honestly, if you have the time, go ahead and read the op-ed; it's really quite interesting. Anyway, there's a likely chance you're already aware of Trump's qualms with The New York Times for previously published stories about the president, and it looks like this may have been the straw that broke the camel's back. In what comes off as a fit of childish rage, Trump erratically tweeted "TREASON?" That's it. There was no explanation or further context. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on what President Trump was referring to in his tweet but did not hear back at the time of publication.

I'd imagine that your facial expression right now is, well... one of extreme confusion. Maybe one eyebrow is in the air, or you're squinting at the screen. Don't fret, because you're not alone. At first, it seemed like nobody really knew how to respond to this all-caps, one-word tweet from the President. It might be a response to the NYT article, but nonetheless, it seemed really out-of-the-blue. For a refresher, treason is defined as the betrayal of one's country or an attempt to overthrow the government, and it is punishable by "life in prison or even execution," per The Washington Post.

The best part of this tweet, however, is that it can easily be taken out of context. This is usually a good starting point for a highly-quality meme. Clearly, Twitter thinks so, too. So many people have taken this odd tweet out of context and given their own meaning to it. It's kind of amazing, really.

OK, let's be real: are these not the most relatable things you've ever seen in your entire life? I've honestly never felt like I've related to any of Donald Trump's tweets until now. Regardless if this op-ed can truly be considered "treasonous," each of these memes show what people believe is actual treason going on in the world. Whether it's the horrific act of putting pineapple on pizza, eating low-fat, despicable turkey bacon, hanging toilet paper the wrong way, or getting Mr. Pibb over Dr. Pepper (a true crime, really), people have opinions. Honestly, I love each and every one of these, and it shows that Twitter clearly seems to know the true definition of "treason."