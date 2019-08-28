Ready or not, fall is quickly approaching. But the last weekend of summer doesn't have to be a somber one. And thanks to these Labor Day 2019 beauty sales, it won't be. Because even if your LDW plans consist of staying inside and mourning the end of summer, you can still look forward to copping some pretty amazing beauty products at major discounts.

Whether you need to totally replenish your beauty arsenal just in time for fall, or you simply have had your eye on some products to try out those new fall beauty trends, these Labor Day beauty sales have got you covered.

From hot tools to skincare, and KKW Beauty products to Becca Cosmetics, read on for quite the range of major beauty brands that are having some pretty amazing sales this Labor Day Weekend.

BECCA Cosmetics

From Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2, you can take advantage of some pretty major deals on BeccaCosmetics.com. When you spend $60, you get 15% off and choose two free samples at checkout, when you spend $80 you get 20% off and choose three free samples at checkout, and when you spend $100 you get 25% off and get the Becca Deluxe Hydra Mist as a gift with purchase. To take advantage of these deals just be sure to use code "labordayglow" at checkout.

KKW Beauty

Have you had your eye on that new KKW Beauty '90s Collection? Now is your chance to purchase it as the entire site will be 30% off from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 2. Additionally, you can loo forward to 50% off products like Crème Contour Singles and Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip Liner; 60% off Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, and Glam Bible + Singles; and 70% off the Argenis Collection. No code necessary, so happy shopping.

Herbal Dynamics Beauty

If you've been wanting to incorporate some natural skincare products into your skin regimen, then now is the time to buy as you can get 25% off sitewide plus a free Rose Water Toner with purcahse over $100 on HerbalDynamicsBeauty.com. The sale goes from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 2, and you must use the code "HDBLABORDAY" at checkout.

One Love Organics

Planning on spending the last weekend of summer on the beach? You can cool off with One Love Organics' Botanical D Moisture Mist, and get $5 off in the process using code "HYDRATE." The sale goes from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Able Cosmetics

Buy one CatEye101 Eyeliner and receive a No Mess'cara Free on AbleCosmetics.com when you use the code "LABORDAYLOVE." The deal lasts from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Acaderma

Is your skincare routine in need of some brand new products? From Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2, you can get a free travel-size sample with any order, plus 20% off sitewide on Acaderma.com. The deal lasts from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Bed Head By Tigi

On Sunday, Sept. 1 on Ulta.com, you can buy two Bed Head By Tigi products and get one free while supplies last.

Lather

On Monday, Sept. 2, when you spend $55 on Lather.com, you will get 10 free samples. The deal is one day only and no code is necessary.

Sparitual

From Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2, you can get anywhere from 30% to 60% off select products on Sparitual.com. The discount is automatically applied at checkout so peruse the site to take advantage of these major deals on things like vegan nail polishes and body care items.

Sigma Beauty

From Friday, Aug. 30 to Tuesday, Sept. 3, Sigma Beauty is offering 30% off the entire site. What's more is that customers will receive a free R05 Mini Brush with every purchase.

The Detox Market

TheDetoxMarket.com sells products from brands like Goop, Herbivore, and RMS Beauty and is offering 10% off orders over $150, and 15% off orders over $200 when you use codes "DETOX10" and "DETOX15." The sale runs from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Scentbird

Looking for a new monthly subscription service that delivers beauty goodies right to your door? Well, from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Tuesday, Sept. 3 you can get 30% off everything on Scentbird.com, meaning you can cop fragrances for just $10 a month, thanks to this discount.

La Roche-Posay

Favorite drugstore skincare brand La Roche-Posay will be offering 25% off all orders that are $55 and up on LaRoche-Posay.us. The sale will run from Monday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 8, simply plug in the code "BOOKS" at checkout.

Marc Anthony True Professional

Marc Anthony haircare products will be buy one, get one 50% off at Walgreens from Sunday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 28. Or, from Sunday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 8, you can buy two products at CVS and get $5 in CVS Bucks.

Renpure

From Sunday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 7, you can buy one Renpure Dry Shampoo and get the second for 50% off at CVS. Then, from Sunday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 28 you can buy one Renpure product, and get the second 50% off at Walgreens.

Hot Tools

If you're in need a new professional-grade hair styling tool, then you can get 5% off the Black Gold One-Step Blowout and 24K Gold One-Step Pro Blowout Styler on Amazon.com.

InstaNatural

From Thursday, Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 2, you can but one InstaNatural product, and get the second 50% when you use the code "LABORDAY" on InstaNatural.com. My personal favorite InstaNatural is their Rose Makeup Cleansing Balm as it quite literally melts your makeup off your face while leaving skin moisturized.

Dashing Diva

Looking to channel the fall 2019 nail trends? Lucky for you, Dashing Diva is offering 40% off select designs from Magic Press Press-On Nails, Press-On Toes, and Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips on DashingDiva.com. The sale lasts from Wednesday, Aug. 28 and ends on Monday, Sept. 2.

Julep

You can cop an extra 60% off already discounted skincare and nail polishes on Julep.com throughout Labor Day Weekend.

Jane Iredale

You can get 20% off of all Jane Iredale skin and makeup kits on the brand's site. The offer runs from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2.

FACE by Camille Rose

Face by Camille Rose is offering 15% off all products on CamilleRose.com when you use the code "FACE15." The sale lasts from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Patchology

From Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1, you can get 20% off the entire Patchology.com site — no promo code needed. So time to stock up on your favorite lip, eye, and face sheet masks.

Catrice Cosmetics

You can cop 25% off the entire site CatriceCosmetics.com when you use the code "LABORDEALS." The deal lasts from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2.

It's A 10 Haircare

Nurse those post-summer strands with one of It's A 10's intensive hair masks. The entire site is 20% off from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 2 when you use the code "LABORDAY."

Jill Stuart Beauty

When you spend $50 on JillStuartBeauty.com, you will get $15 off when you use the code "LABORDAY." The sale goes from Saturday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2. What's more is that on Monday, Sept. 2, they will be offering free shipping on all orders.

Stila Cosmetics

You can cop free shipping on all orders on StilaCosmetics.com throughout Labor Day Weekend.

The Beachwaver Co.

Now is your chance to stock up on the infamous Beachwaver Pro curling iron as all Beachwaver products are 20% off on Beachwaver.com. The deal lasts from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Tuesday, Sept. 3, simply plug in the code "LABORDAY20" at checkout to take advantage of the deal.

Algenist

Ready to nurse that distressed post-summer skin back to health? All Algenist products will be 25% off on Algenist.com between Sunday, Aug. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Fountain of Truth

Giuliana Rancic's skincare line Fountain of Truth is offering almost 30% off the brand new Nighttime Kit plus free shipping. The kit is originally priced at $132, but is on sale for $95 from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FountainOfTruthBeauty.com.

Elemis

From Wednesday, Aug. 28 until Monday, Sept. 2, you can take $25 off any purchase of $100 or more on Elemis.com. What's more is when you spend $175 or more, you will get a free full size Sea Lavender & Samphire Salt Scrub. Simply use code "LDW19" at checkout for both deals and the discount will be applied.

Glow Recipe

After a long hot summer if both your taste buds and skin are in need of a refreshing treat, then you need to take advantage of this Glow Recipe x Popbar collaboration. From Friday, Aug. 30 until Monday, Sept. 2, when you purchase the limited edition PopGelato Watermelon Wedge flavor at Popbar, you will get a sample of Glow Recipe's cult-favorite Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. This deal is only available at five participating Popbar locations. The participating venues include Concord, California; Concord Mills, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; New York, New York; and Austin, Texas.

If you're familiar with the sleeping mask then you know that is multi-use mask that smoothes the skin, boosts radiance, exfoliates, and moisturizes. However, you may not be so familiar with this limited edition gelato flavor, so in case you plan on visiting Popbar over Labor Day Weekend, then the new flavor is a a watermelon gelato dipped in white chocolate, and has green and chocolate sprinkles as "seeds."

Design Essentials

Design Essentials has just about everything for every type of texture, and thankfully from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2 they are offering 25% the entire site DesignEssentials.com. What's more is that if you spend $40 or more, you will get free shipping.

Deborah Lippman

Dress up those digits with nail polish for 25% off from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2 on DeborahLippmann.com.

DHC

When you spend $80 on Japanese beauty products on DHCCare.com, you will get $20 off. The sale lasts from Wednesday, Aug. 28 to Tuesday, Sept. 3.

EM Cosmetics

From now until Monday, Sept. 9, you can cop the EM x Sandy Lin lip sets for just $39 (they're originally priced at $61). Then, on Monday, Sept. 2, you can get 20% off the entire EMCosmetics.com site when you use the code "LABORDAY."

Milani

When you spend $40 or more on MilaniCosmetics.com, you will receive a mystery gift with purchase throughout the entire Labor Day Weekend.

Essence Cosmetics

From Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2, you can cop all Essence Cosmetics products for 25% off on EssenceMakeup.com.

PUR

All PUR Cosmetics products will be 25% on PURCosmetics.com from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Coola

If you've been dying to try some COOLA products, then now is your chance as the brand will be offering 20% off all products on COOLA.com. What's more is that loyalty members will get 30% off any purchase on the site. Both deals last from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Voloom

The first-ever volumizing flat irons will be on sale from Friday, Aug. 30 to Tuesday, Sept. 3. You can take $25 off Voloom Irons and Voloom Iron Kits on the Voloom.com, just make sure to plug in the code "LABORDAY" at checkout.