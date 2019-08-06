The Kardashian-Jenner family just can't catch a break on social media, can they? I swear, if people aren't complaining about the family's sponsorships (like the highly-controversial meal replacement shakes they promote constantly), then they're accusing the Kardashian-Jenners of yet another Photoshop fail. I'm not kidding. I think every single member of the family has been accused of Photoshop not just once, but like five times. Kylie Jenner was even accused of Photoshopping her own daughter once, which was honestly a huge low by the internet. Now fans have a problem with Kim Kardashian's photo of her '90s collection, which they think — you guessed it — was Photoshopped. Sure, professional photos always have some editing done to them, but fans think Kim K's photo has been so edited to the point that she's unrecognizable.

As you may already know, Kim K's sister Kylie Jenner was named Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire ever at just 21 years old. With all the success Jenner has found with Kylie Cosmetics, no wonder Kim K would try diving into the beauty business herself. Kim collaborated with her sister for Kylie Cosmetics in April 2017, and then after seeing how successful the collaboration was, Kim debuted her own makeup line in June of that year called KKW Beauty.

Since launching KKW Beauty, the reality star has released products like lipsticks, powders, concealers, and highlighter kits.

Kim K's latest release is for her new line of ’90s-inspired makeup. To celebrate the launch, the star tweeted, "I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is."

She also shared a photo of herself wearing black leather and smokey eye makeup, but rather than talking about Kim's new makeup line, fans couldn't help but notice how overly edited the star looked. They even thought she looked more like singer Toni Braxton than herself.

HERE'S HOW FANS REACTED TO KIM K'S PHOTO OF HER '90S COLLECTION:

Kim K hasn't responded to any of the backlash, and honestly, I don't think she will. I mean, it's not like this is the first time fans accused her of editing her photos.

For example, in September of last year, Kim was also dragged for her photo from her Ultra Light Beams collection. At first, fans didn't have a problem with the photo, but after Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton shared the original photo, which showed Kim with much darker eyes, fans immediately questioned the star about why she would want to make her eyes look lighter than they really were.

Kim didn't respond to the backlash then, so she probably won't now, either.

At this point, I'm not really surprised anymore because so many celebs edit their photos. Some edits are more subtle, while others are more obvious, but I'll let you decide for yourself where Kim K falls on the spectrum.