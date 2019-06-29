Kim Kardashian West sits at No. 57 on Forbes' 2019 list of America's Richest Self-Made Women with estimated earnings of $370 million. A huge chunk of that ($100 million to be exact) was reportedly made in sales from her 2-year-old cosmetics company KKW Beauty. So, I'm just a little confused as to how she hasn't hired a professional photoshopper yet. I have no idea if that is seriously a job, but KKW can definitely afford one, whatever the salary. The number of times Kim Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping her photos is absurd, but also funny — and there are no signs of the Photoshop fails stopping. So, without further ado, here are some of the wackiest Kim K Photoshop fails to date.

1. Wavy Tiles

In this photo, things got a little wavy. Kardashian, along with on-and-off (though, seemingly off for the foreseeable future) BFF Blac Chyna, is clearly snapping a butt selfie, but there's something distracting from her and Chyna's derrieres. It's the wavy tiles on the floor next to Kardashian's hip. Whoa, floors don't do that. Fans couldn't help but point out that it looks as if the floor is seemingly hugging her thigh, making it appear that her thigh had been altered just a tad.

2. Angled Doors

Much like the aforementioned wavy floor, Kardashian's in-home Calvin Klein ad features a very strangely-shaped door. In this bathroom selfie, the door looks much wider at the top, getting smaller at the bottom where her thighs are. Plus, the door seems to be slanted, with the bottom of the door hinge running into the corner of the wall at the bottom. This makes it appear as though Kardashian may have slimmed down her thigh, drawing the bottom of the door inward. Though, perhaps it's just the angle playing tricks on fans' eyes?

3. Super Tiny Car

Kardashian looks pretty normal in this photo, but what is that next to her? A clown car? Maybe a spaceship for a single person. I'm not sure, but it looks strange. TBH, if you look close enough, there's a line drawn straight down the center that angles the photo inward. It's even more emphasized by the white parking lines on the ground, which fans were quick to point out.

Kardashian turned off commenting and instead posted an Instagram story to explain the blunder.

"I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" Kim wrote in a post on her site. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted — I only added a filter to it... It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that."

4. Different Color Eyes

This Photoshop fail may have been able to fly under the radar. Here is a photo of Kardashian promoting her Ultra Light Beams collection. The photo looked pretty normal until Kim K's hairstylist Chris Appleton shared the original photo on his own account revealing Kardashian with much darker eyes in the original photo. The hairstylist's pic showed her with darker eyes closer to her real color. For continuity's sake, maybe next time Kim should cross reference with her team before posting?

5. Family Photobooth Photo

Then there was this cute photo booth picture in which Kardashian and hubby Kanye West appeared seemingly normal until the reported original snaps were released, revealing a slightly trimmed neck and neater hair.

To make matters seemingly even more clear, the internet turned the reported original and Kardashian's seemingly edited version into this gif.

Awkward, but at least it makes for a good laugh. Though, in the end, Kim K has the liberty to do whatever she wants with her body — be it on Instagram, Photoshop, or any other platform. Mabes, just hire somebody who knows how to use Facetune in the future?