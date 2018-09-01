Don't get me wrong — I can always appreciate a solid nickname. Recently, though, Twitter took nicknaming way too far, and I don't know how I feel about it. It all started during a panel with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, Aug. 31, where the "Born This Way" singer was given a nameplate that shortened Lady Gaga to "L. Gaga." It's honestly a little hard to resist making fun of, and it sparked these "L. Gaga" memes of Lady Gaga, where Twitter gives other stars their abbreviated nicknames.

On Friday, Aug. 31, Huffington Post's Entertainment Reporter, Matt Jacobs, took a screenshot of a festival panel with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga discussing their film, A Star Is Born, at the Venice Film Festival. Although both celebrities are incredibly recognizable, they each had their own nameplates. Anyway, Cooper's shortened name was shown as "B. Cooper," and it totally makes sense since it's his first initial and his last name. Lady Gaga's nameplate, however, shortened her stage name to "L. Gaga" and since Lady Gaga isn't even her real name (FYI, it's Stefani Germanotta, in case you didn't already know), creating an abbreviated name for her stage name is pretty hilarious. Just take a look at the screenshot below, and see it for yourself.

As you'd imagine, Twitter went wild in response to this silly act. Several Twitter users responded to what Lady Gaga's "first name" would be, since "Lady" was ambiguously abbreviated to "L." Others decided how her name would be pronounced as "L. Gaga," and some have even brainstormed what abbreviation could have been on the nameplate instead (I'm personally a fan of Lady G., but whatever floats your boat, honestly). Anyway, check out the tweets below to see what people thought of Gaga's abbreviated stage name, because the responses are kind of great.

A few others out there in the Twitterverse, on the other hand, took a liking to the silly name formatting for someone that already has a commonly-known stage name. So, a bunch of people decided to come up with similarly-formatted name for other celebs. From nicknaming The Rock to "T. Rock" and Pope Francis to "P. Francis," Twitter got real creative up in here, and I'm' honestly loving it. Just see for yourself.

Nicknames are cool, I get it. But when someone already has a nickname, coming up with a nickname for their nickname is kind of ridiculous. Why didn't they just keep Lady Gaga's full name for the nameplate? Or they could have at least used Lady G.? I have so many questions about this, but it seems as though most of them are going to be left unanswered. Regardless, Meatloaf should really consider nicknaming himself M. Loaf, and Coldplay should definitely think about renaming themselves "C. Oldplay." Ugh, I never thought I'd say this, but these nicknames might actually be starting to grow on me.

Surprisingly, this isn't the only celebrity name meme making its way around the web at the moment. Another meme that gained popularity in late August is the celebrity "real" name memes, in which people suggest a star's "full name" name based on a nickname or stage name. For example, this meme reveals Cardi B's "actual" name as "Cardigan Backyardigan." LOL. The L. Gaga meme goes in the opposite direction to shorten the names, but both memes will definitely make you chuckle.