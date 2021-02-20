Kidz Bop has been around for what feels like forever, and that's probably because they've recorded over 30 albums since 2001, meaning their music has been part of so many people's childhoods. They've covered everyone from 2000's icons like Britney Spears and Avril Lavigne, to more recent favorites like Lizzo and Ariana Grande. These Kidz Bop remixes of explicit songs include some of the most hilarious lyric changes, so be prepared, because there are a lot.

You would think that Kidz Bop would simply steer clear of hit songs that veer into rated-R territory (y'know, sex, drugs, or rock 'n' roll). But they don't let any of that stop them. When a song isn't exactly family-friendly, Kidz Bop works around it in order to fulfill their promise of delivering the "biggest pop hits sung by kids for kids." Through the years, their team has come up with some pretty creative alternatives to replace inappropriate lyrics. However, some of them ended up being so watered down, they're pretty laughable for adults.

I guarantee you'll face palm while listening to some of these because, often times, the lyric changes don't make much sense to a more mature ear. They've reinvented a lot of the love songs to be about hanging out with friends or going to school, so you can imagine the saccharine lyrics that have resulted from following these super G-rated themes. Kidz Bop has two decades' worth of cover songs, so it was hard to choose just a few, but no list would be complete without these 20 Kidz Bop remixes.

1. Ariana Grande — "7 Rings" Honestly, I could go on and on about all the changes with the Kidz Bop's versions of "7 Rings." First, they replace "bottles of bubbles" to "it won't burst my bubble." Then, they change "Been through some bad sh*t, I should be a sad b*tch" to "been through the baddest, I should be the saddest." Not to mention, they change "Bought matching diamonds for six of my b*tches" to "I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches." It's close, but it just doesn't have the same ring to it, y'know?

2. Lizzo — "Truth Hurts" Here, Kidz Bop changes the iconic line "I'm 100% that b*tch" to "I'm 100% that kid," and "You coulda had a bad b*tch, non-committal" to "You coulda had a good friend, non-committal." (Someone should tell the writer in charge of remixing this bop that being non-comittal isn't as good a quality in a friend as it is for a bad b*tch!)

3. Rihanna — "Love On The Brain" Rihanna's "Love On The Brain" is about making love with someone, so Kidz Bop should have stayed a mile away. Instead, they changed "I run for miles just to get a taste" to "I run for miles just to see your face" and "It beats me black and blue but it f*cks me so good" to "It makes me feel it's true but it tricks me so good."

4. Bruno Mars — "It Will Rain" "It Will Rain" is about experiencing a breakup so hard it physically hurts, so it's not exactly relatable to kids, but Kidz Bop made it work. Instead of singing, "If you ever leave me, baby, leave some morphine at my door/ cause it will take a whole lot of medication.... there's no religion that could save me," Kidz Bop sings, "If you ever leave me, baby, leave our memories at my door/ cause it will take a whole lot of remembering... there's no decision that could save me."

5. Katy Perry — "Hot N Cold" Katy Perry's "Hold N' Cold" is about someone giving mixed signals, so to really emphasize her point, she sings, "You PMS like a b*tch, I would know." Later on in the chorus, Perry says, "We fight, we make up" to her lover. While Kidz Bop kept most of the lyrics the same, they changed the "PMS" line to "You change your mind, I would know" and the chorus to "We hug, we make up." Yes, apparently, even "fight" gets censored.

6. Drake — "God's Plan" Listen, I understand why Kidz Bop would change "Someone watchin' this sh*t close" to "Someone watchin' this stuff close," but changing "cuddle" to "struggle" is just nitpicking.

7. Jason Derulo & Jawsh 85 — "Savage Love" It's hilarious that "kiss" gets censored in some Kidz Bop songs, but not in others. I mean, why the inconsistency? Instead of singing, "When you kiss me, I know you don't give two f*cks" on "Savage Love" they say, "When you see me, I know you don't love enough."

8. Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé "Telephone" Any mention of alcohol is also banned, like in Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's "Telephone." Instead of singing "I cannot text you with a drink in my hand," Kidz Bop sings, "I cannot text you when I'm going to dance-eh." They also change "Out in the club and I'm sippin that bubb" to "Out in the club and I'm eating that grub."

9. Bruno Mars & Cardi B — "Finesse" The biggest lyric change was replacing Cardi B's "My big fat ass got all them boys hooked" with "The big dance moves got all them kids hooked."

10. Nicki Minaj — "Starships" Kidz Bop definitely got creative with this one. The original lyric is "We're higher than a motherf*cker," but they sing "We’re KidzBop and we’re taking over."

11. The Chainsmokers — "Closer" The Chainsmokers' "Closer" is about hooking up with someone in a car, so to change the meaning, Kidz Bop replaced "So, baby, pull me closer/ In the back seat of your Rover/ That I know you can't afford/ Bite that tattoo on your shoulder" with "So baby pull me closer/ As we stand against the Rover/ That I know they can't afford/ Brush that stress right off your shoulder." They also played around with the meaning of "sheets" because instead of it referencing a bed, they changed it to mean sheets from a notebook. "Pull the sheets right off the corner of the notebook that you stole," they sing on the track.

12. Cardi B, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny — "I Like It" Here, Kidz Bop drops the line, "Where's my pen? B*tch I'm signin,'" for "Where's my pen? Yeah, I'm signin'" and "Told that b*tch I'm sorry though" for "Told that kid I'm sorry though."

13. Nick Jonas — "Jealous" Instead of Nick Jonas' original line, "You're too sexy beautiful, and everybody wants a taste," Kidz Bop sings, "You're too pretty beautiful, and everybody likes you, too."

14. Drake — "In My Feelings" Drake's "In My Feelings" was the 2018 song of the summer, (Remember, everyone was making TikToks about it?) so of course, Kidz Bop just had to cover the song, although they tweaked the line, "Two bad b*tches and we kissin' in the Wraith" to "All of us kids, and we hangin' in the Wraith."

15. Bruno Mars — "That's What I Like" There's a lot of changes in this one, too, and they're funny AF. "Wake up with no jammies" becomes "Hang out in my jammies," and "Strawberry champagne on ice" becomes "Strawberry milkshakes so nice." "Sex by the fire at night/ Silk sheets and diamonds all white" also gets edited to "Hang by the fire at night/ Those shinny diamonds all white."

16. Christina Aguilera — "Not Myself Tonight" "Not Myself Tonight" is about Christina Aguilera finally letting loose and not caring what anyone thinks about her. In the first verse, she tells haters, "And if you don't like it, f*ck you." The Kidz Bop lyric, "And if you don’t like it boo hoo," tries to get the same message across, but it just doesn't pack the same punch as saying "f*ck you," right? This is one of the better tweaks, however, I must admit.

17. Jennifer Lopez — "I'm Real" Kidz Bop didn't even try with this one because just skipped over the line "She's a bad, bad b*tch" entirely.

18. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis — "Thrift Shop" The Kidz Bop version of "Thrift Shop" makes several lyric changes, but the most hilarious one is at the beginning of the first verse. Instead of rapping, "Walk into the club, like whaddup, I got a big c*ck," Kidz Bop sings, "Now walk into the club like 'What up?! I got a hit song!'"

19. Pitbull & Ke$ha — "Timber" By now, you've probably noticed a pattern: Whenever a song includes a line referencing sex or alcohol, Kidz Bop makes a quick fix by changing the phrase to relate to dancing. That's exactly what they do on "Timber," because instead of singing "Order me another round/Homie!" they say, "Dance with me, we’re going round/Homie!"