The excitement surrounding Justin Bieber's Justice era continues. One week after dropping his album on Friday, March 19, the star surprised fans with a deluxe edition featuring six bonus tracks that are packed with special guests, including Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly. While most of the songs on Justice seem to be romantic odes to his wife Hailey Baldwin, others appear to be inspired by the singer's past relationships. These Justin Bieber "Name" lyrics for breakup captions will perfectly capture your emotions after heartbreak.

Bieber worked with Kelly to bring "Name" to life. As long-time fans of the singer know, the pair have been friends for years, so a collaboration was bound to happen one day. After Kelly appeared on reality competition shows like Star Search and American Idol, she went viral for her cover of Frank Ocean’s "Thinking About You," which eventually caught the attention of Scooter Braun, who introduced her to Bieber in 2015. During their meeting, Bieber gave Kelly advice on dropping her first album, and they've been friends ever since.

After all this time of knowing each other, Bieber and Kelly finally found time to collaborate. "Name" is a song about a relationship that lost its spark and knowing nothing will be able to fix it. If you're going through a rough time and want to vent on social media, these "Name" lyrics for breakup captions will do just the trick.

1. "You're making promises to someone else's face. If those should break, call out my name."

2. "You're getting high off of some new life that you made. If that heart fades, call out my name."

3. "I know you think about laying side by side on the goodwill couch, going line for line at your best friend's house."

4. "We're only getting better at pretending we're okay, and after all this time, we feel the same."

5. "Cards on the table that we never got to play. Oh, what a shame, call out my name."

6. "I bet he's cool, but I put fire in your veins. If you miss that flame, call out my name."

Listen to Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) album below.